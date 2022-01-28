0

Omicron News LIVE Updates: Mansukh Mandaviya to review COVID situation in 8 states, UTs today

IST (Updated)
Omicron News LIVE Updates: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will on Friday review the COVID situation and the public health preparedness to tackle the Omicron spread in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The review meeting, to be held through video conferencing, is scheduled at 2.30 pm on Friday. Earlier this week, the Indian SARS-COV-2 Genomics Consortia INSACOG said that Omicron is in the community transmission stage in India. It has become dominant in multiple metro cities where new cases have been rising exponentially, with BA.2 lineage, an infectious sub-variant of Omicron, found in a substantial fraction in the country, INSACOG said. As many as 9,672 Omicron samples were found in January in genome sequencing constituting 75 percent of the total sequenced samples of COVID-19, a huge rise from 1,292 in December, the government said on Thursday.

  • COVID hits one of the last uninfected places on the planet



    When the coronavirus began spreading around the world, the remote Pacific archipelago of Kiribati closed its borders, ensuring the disease didn't reach its shores for nearly two full years. Kiribati finally began reopening this month, allowing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to charter a plane to bring home 54 of the island nation's citizens. Many of those aboard were missionaries who had left Kiribati before the border closure to spread the faith abroad for what is commonly known as the Mormon church. Officials tested each returning passenger three times in nearby Fiji, required that they be vaccinated, and put them in quarantine with additional testing when they arrived home.

  • Mumbai's COVID-19 cases drop to  1,384; 12 die, active tally below 20,000


    Mumbai on Thursday recorded 1,384 fresh cases of COVID-19, down from 1,858 a day ago, while 12 more people died due to complications related to the infection, the city civic body said. With this, the overall number of COVID-19 cases in the Maharashtra capital rose to 10,41,747, while the toll increased to 16,581, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin. Out of the 12 coronavirus patients who died in the last 24 hours, 11 were above 60 years of age, it said. On Wednesday, the city had recorded 1,858 coronavirus infections and 13 deaths. The city has been reporting fewer than 2,000 cases for the last four days.

  • READ | COVID-19 curbs extended till Feb 28 as positivity rate in 407 districts above 10%: Home Ministry


    The Union Home Ministry on Thursday extended the existing COVID-19 containment measures till February 28 in view of the wave of infections, driven by the Omicron variant, still raging and 407 districts reporting a positivity rate of over 10 percent. In a communication to all states and Union territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said active cases have increased to over 22 lakh even though a majority of the patients are recovering fast and a low percentage of cases are in hospitals.

  • Delhi records 4,291 Covid cases, 34 deaths; positivity rate below 10%

     

    Delhi on Thursday reported 4,291 fresh COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths while the positivity rate dropped marginally to 9.56 percent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital's cumulative case count increased to 18,15,288 and the death toll reached 25,744. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had logged a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

  • Punjab reports 4,189 new COVID cases, 45 deaths
     

    Punjab lost 45 people to COVID on Thursday as it reported 4,189 fresh cases taking the overall infection tally to 7,32,135, a daily medical bulletin said. The deaths were reported from several districts including Gurdaspur, Barnala Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar and Moga. So far, the state has lost 17,129 lives to the infection. Active cases in the state stand at 36,941. Of the fresh cases, 724 cases were reported in Mohali, followed by 442 reported in Ludhiana and 439 reported in Jalandhar. A total of 1,185 patients are on oxygen support while 94 critical patients are on ventilator support, the bulletin said. A total of 7,426 people recovered from the infection in last one day, taking the number of those who have recovered to 6,78,065, the bulletin said.

  • Mansukh Mandaviya to review COVID situation in 8 states, UTs today

    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will on Friday review the Covid situation and the public health preparedness to tackle the omicron spread in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The review meeting, to be held through video conferencing, is scheduled at 2.30 pm on Friday. Earlier this week, the Indian SARS-COV-2 Genomics Consortia INSACOG said that Omicron is in the community transmission stage in India. It has become dominant in multiple metro cities where new cases have been rising exponentially, with BA.2 lineage, an infectious sub-variant of Omicron, found in a substantial fraction in the country, INSACOG said.

  • Good morning readers!

    Welcome to the live blog on COVID-19. Our team of reporters will bring to you all the latest developments related to the pandemic.

