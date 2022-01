Omicron News LIVE Updates: Mansukh Mandaviya to review COVID situation in 8 states, UTs today

Mini

Omicron News LIVE Updates: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will on Friday review the COVID situation and the public health preparedness to tackle the Omicron spread in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The review meeting, to be held through video conferencing, is scheduled at 2.30 pm on Friday. Earlier this week, the Indian SARS-COV-2 Genomics Consortia INSACOG said that Omicron is in the community transmission stage in India. It has become dominant in multiple metro cities where new cases have been rising exponentially, with BA.2 lineage, an infectious sub-variant of Omicron, found in a substantial fraction in the country, INSACOG said. As many as 9,672 Omicron samples were found in January in genome sequencing constituting 75 percent of the total sequenced samples of COVID-19, a huge rise from 1,292 in December, the government said on Thursday.