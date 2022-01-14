Omicron news LIVE updates: India logs over 2.64 lakh new COVID-19 cases posting highest daily rise in 239 days

0

IST (Updated)
Omicron news LIVE updates: India saw a single day jump of 2,64,202 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 239 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,65,82,129 which includes 5,753 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. There has been a 4.83 per cent increase in Omicron cases since Thursday. The active cases have increased to 12,72,073, the highest in 220 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,85,350 with 315 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprises 3.48 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 95.20 per cent, the ministry said.

  • Containment zones in Delhi go up from less than 1,000 to nearly 24,000 in past fortnight

    Amid the soaring COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the number of containment zones have gone up from less than 1,000 to nearly 24,000 within the past fortnight, officials said on Thursday. There were 800 containment zones in the national capital on December 30, 2020. According to the latest official figures, the number rose to 23,997 by mid-January. South Delhi topped the list of 11 districts in the city with 8,383 containment zones. The districts with higher number of containment zones included West Delhi at 4,109, Central Delhi at 3,493, and New Delhi at 2,354.

  • Bengal logs 23,467 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate 32.13%

    West Bengal on Thursday reported 23,467 new COVID-19 cases, 1,312 more than the previous day, which raised the tally to 18,41,050, the health department said in its bulletin. Twenty-six more COVID deaths were recorded in the state, following which the toll climbed to 19,985, the bulletin stated. The positivity rate in the state rose to 32.13 per cent from 30.86 per cent on Wednesday. Kolkata reported 6,768 new cases, followed by North 24 Parganas (4,728) and South 24 Parganas (1,349).

  • Assam logs 3,238 COVID cases, three more fatalities

    Assam reported 3,238 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 36 less than the previous day, as the overall caseload in the state increased to 6,38,288, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said. Currently, there are 13,785 active coronavirus cases, 1,933 more than Wednesday, while the number of patients who recovered from the disease during the day was 1,242, an increase of 511 compared to the previous day. Three persons succumbed to the infection on Thursday, one less than the day before, pushing the toll to 6,192.  

  • 14,765 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths in Uttar Pradesh

    Uttar Pradesh reported 14,765 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the tally of active cases in the state to 71,022 while six more fatalities pushed the death toll to 22,946, an official statement said. While two deaths were reported from Hardoi, one death each was reported from Jaunpur, Kanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri and Pilibhit, it said. In the past 24 hours, a maximum of 2,213 cases were reported from Lucknow, 1,678 from Ghaziabad, 1,626 cases from Gautam Buddh Nagar and 390 from Mathura, it added. In the past 24 hours, 1,062 COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 16,91,288, the statement said.

  • Today's Data Highlights

    – 2,64,378 new cases, 315 new deaths, 1,09,345 new recoveries, 1,54,542 rise in active cases

    – New cases highest in 239 days

    – Sharpest single-day rise in active cases till date

    – Active cases highest in 220 days

    – Maharashtra reports 46,406 new cases, Delhi 28,867, Karnataka 25,005

    – 5 states/UTs report more than 20k new cases, 8 states/UTs more than 10k

    – Kerala reports 117 new deaths (including 96 backlog), Maharashtra 36, Delhi 31

    – 35 states/UTs report rise in active cases

    – 4 states (Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu) have more than 1 lakh active cases

    – Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is +250% (world average is +40%)

    – 73.09 lakh new vaccinations. 155.39 crore total. 17.74 lakh of 18+ population received their first dose yesterday, 33.48 lakh second dose. 15.13 lakh of 15-18 year olds received their first dose yesterday. 6.72 lakh received the precaution dose. 64.9 crore fully vaccinated

    – 17.87 lakh new tests. All-India test daily positivity rate: 14.79% (13.12% the previous day)

    – Test positivity rate highest in 242 days

    – Daily test positivity rate: Goa 39.49%, West Bengal 32.13%, Delhi 29.21%

  • Sixty-eight new cases take COVID tally of Andamans to 8,465

    Andaman and Nicobar Islands have reported 68 new COVID-19 cases, 40 less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 8,465, a health department official said on Friday. Thirty-eight new patients have travel history, while 30 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said. The Union Territory now has 461 active cases, while 86 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 7,875. The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported during the period. The administration has conducted over 6.76 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stood at 1.25 per cent, the official added. 

  • After six-week surge, Africa's Omicron-driven fourth pandemic wave flattens: WHO

    Africa's fourth pandemic wave, driven primarily by the Omicron variant, is flattening after a six-week surge, the WHO has said even as it stressed that the shortest-lived surge to date in the continent was "steep and brief but no less destabilising." The new Omicron variant was first reported to the WHO from South Africa on November 24. The World Health Organisation (WHO) on November 26 declared it as a variant of concern. Early indications suggest that Africa's fourth wave has been steep and brief but no less destabilising. The crucial pandemic countermeasure badly needed in Africa still stands, and that is rapidly and significantly increasing COVID-19 vaccinations. The next wave might not be so forgiving, WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr. Matshidiso Moeti said.

  • COVID-19 INDIA UPDATE
    India Adds More Than 2 Lak Cases For 2nd Straight Day, Up 2.64 Lakh
    Active Cases Rise By 1.54 Lk, Recoveries By 1.09 LK & Deaths By 315
    Positivity Rate Rises To Nearly 15%, Recovery Rate Just Above 95%
    Positivity Rate At 14.78%, Recovery 95.20% & Mortality 1.33%
    Single-day Testing Tally 17.87 Lakh & Vaccinations At 73.08 Lakh
    7-day Average For Vaccinations remains Below 80 Lakh (76.60 Lakh)
    Total Cases At 3.65 Cr, Active 12.72 Lakh, Recoveries 3.48 Cr & Deaths 4.85 Lakh

  • Total COVID-19 vaccine doses given in India crosses 155.28 crore

    The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 155.28 crore on Thursday with more than 63 lakh doses being given till 7 pm, the Union Health Ministry said. More than 33,12,573 precaution doses have been administered so far to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities. Also, 3,12,89,109 first doses have been given to beneficiaries in the 15-18 years age group so far. Till 7 pm on Thursday, 63,92,572 vaccine doses were administered. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

  • Good morning readers and welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the coronavirus situation in the country and its fast spreading omicron variant. Our team of journalists will keep you posted on the latest updates and developments on the virus and resulting curbs imposed by authorities across the states. Happy Reading

India saw a single day jump of 2,64,202 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 239 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,65,82,129 which includes 5,753 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. There has been a 4.83 per cent increase in Omicron cases since Thursday. The active cases have increased to 12,72,073, the highest in 220 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,85,350 with 315 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprises 3.48 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 95.20 per cent, the ministry said.
A total 2,76,110 coronavirus infections were reported in a single day on May 19. An increase of 1,54,542 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 14.78 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 11.83 per cent, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,48,24,706, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 155.39 crore.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
Also, catch all the live updates on the coronavirus and its fast spreading omicron variant here with CNBC-TV18's blog
