Omicron news LIVE updates: India logs over 2.64 lakh new COVID-19 cases posting highest daily rise in 239 days

Containment zones in Delhi go up from less than 1,000 to nearly 24,000 in past fortnight

Amid the soaring COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the number of containment zones have gone up from less than 1,000 to nearly 24,000 within the past fortnight, officials said on Thursday. There were 800 containment zones in the national capital on December 30, 2020. According to the latest official figures, the number rose to 23,997 by mid-January. South Delhi topped the list of 11 districts in the city with 8,383 containment zones. The districts with higher number of containment zones included West Delhi at 4,109, Central Delhi at 3,493, and New Delhi at 2,354.