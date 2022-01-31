Omicron News LIVE Updates: Karnataka reopens school for classes 1 to 10 amid decline in COVID-19 cases

Today's Data Highlights (January 31)



- 2,09,918 new cases, 959 new deaths, 2,62,628 new recoveries, 53,669 fall in active cases

- New cases falling for the 4th consecutive day. Lowest in last 19 days

- Kerala reports 51,570 new cases, Karnataka 28,264, Maharashtra 22,444

- Kerala reports 475 new deaths (including 374 backlog), Karnataka 68, Maharashtra 50

- 32 states/UTs report a fall in the active cases

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -19% (world average is -7%)

- 28.9 lakh new vaccinations. 166.04 crore total. 6.79 lakh of 18+ population received their first dose yesterday, 17.48 lakh second dose. 3.12 lakh of 15-18 year olds received their first dose yesterday. 1.51 lakh received the precaution dose. 70.84 crore fully vaccinated

- 13.31 lakh new tests. All-India test daily positivity rate: 15.77% (16.54% the previous day)

- Daily tests lowest in last 27 days

- Daily test positivity rate: Kerala 49.89%, Puducherry 29.05%, Goa 28.77%

- In Kerala, test positivity rate is highest since the start of the pandemic

- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Kerala 47.55%, Puducherry 32,62%, Andhra Pradesh 30.11%

- 515 districts (70.16%) of districts reporting fall in weekly test positivity rate. 207 reporting a rise (28.2%) reporting rise. No change in 12 districts (1.63%). (Data till January 29)

- 83% of urban districts and 87.32% of semi-urban districts reporting fall in weekly test positivity rate. 67.22% of rural distircts reporting dip