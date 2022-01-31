Omicron News LIVE Updates: Karnataka reopens school for classes 1 to 10 amid decline in COVID-19 cases

Omicron News LIVE Updates: Beneficiaries in the age group of 15 to 18 years will start receiving their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Monday, officials said. The drive to inoculate the adolescents in this age group had begun on January 3. Delhi has around 10.14 lakh beneficiaries in the age group. Till Saturday, 8,04,690 beneficiaries in the national capital have been administered the first dose. Covaxin is the only vaccine option for the 15 to 18 year age group, according to Union Health Ministry guidelines on December 27. Last week, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said 85 percent of Delhi government school students have been vaccinated against COVID-19. He, however, remarked that the inoculation drive in private schools was going on at a snail's pace.
Thousands of Czechs protest against COVID curbs
Thousands of Czechs massed in Prague's Wenceslas Square on Sunday, waving flags and chanting slogans against COVID-19 restrictions, even as infections surge. Protesters mainly objected to harsher restrictions for the unvaccinated, including a ban on eating in restaurants. "The state should listen to the people's demands. The arrangements and restrictions lead us on the road to hell," Zuzana Vozabova who banged a drum through the protest, said. The country of 10.7 million reported its highest daily tally of cases on Wednesday - 54,689, and the numbers on other recent days have ranked among the highest since the start of the epidemic.
Today's Data Highlights (January 31)
- 2,09,918 new cases, 959 new deaths, 2,62,628 new recoveries, 53,669 fall in active cases
- New cases falling for the 4th consecutive day. Lowest in last 19 days
- Kerala reports 51,570 new cases, Karnataka 28,264, Maharashtra 22,444
- Kerala reports 475 new deaths (including 374 backlog), Karnataka 68, Maharashtra 50
- 32 states/UTs report a fall in the active cases
- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -19% (world average is -7%)
- 28.9 lakh new vaccinations. 166.04 crore total. 6.79 lakh of 18+ population received their first dose yesterday, 17.48 lakh second dose. 3.12 lakh of 15-18 year olds received their first dose yesterday. 1.51 lakh received the precaution dose. 70.84 crore fully vaccinated
- 13.31 lakh new tests. All-India test daily positivity rate: 15.77% (16.54% the previous day)
- Daily tests lowest in last 27 days
- Daily test positivity rate: Kerala 49.89%, Puducherry 29.05%, Goa 28.77%
- In Kerala, test positivity rate is highest since the start of the pandemic
- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Kerala 47.55%, Puducherry 32,62%, Andhra Pradesh 30.11%
- 515 districts (70.16%) of districts reporting fall in weekly test positivity rate. 207 reporting a rise (28.2%) reporting rise. No change in 12 districts (1.63%). (Data till January 29)
- 83% of urban districts and 87.32% of semi-urban districts reporting fall in weekly test positivity rate. 67.22% of rural distircts reporting dip
China reports 37 new COVID-19 cases among Olympic personnel
China detected 37 new cases of COVID-19 among people linked to the Olympic Games on Sunday, up from 34 a day earlier, the organising committee of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games said. Twenty-eight of the new cases were people who tested positive after arriving at the airport, including eight athletes or team officials due to take part in the Feb. 4-21 Games, organisers said on Monday in a notice on the Games' website. Authorities are imposing strict health measures for the Games with participants, staff and media operating in a "closed loop" bubble separating them from the public. The loop allows participants to move freely between their accommodation and Olympic venues on official transport but they are not allowed out to move freely in public.
India reports 2,09,918 new COVID-19 cases, 959 deaths and 2,62,628 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.
Active case: 18,31,268 (4.43%)
Daily positivity rate: 15.77%
Maharashtra logs 22,444 new COVID cases, 50 deaths; 5 found infected with Omicron
Maharashtra has reported 22,444 new coronavirus positive cases, which increased its caseload to 77,05,969, while 50 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the fatality count to 1,42,572, the health department said. Of the new patients, five were found infected with the Omicron variant of the virus. All of them are from Pune city, it said. A total of 39,015 patients recuperated during the day, which pushed the recovery figure to 73,31,806, the department said in a statement. The state's COVID-19 recovery rate is 95.14 percent and there are now 2,27,711 active cases.
The Election Commission of India to hold a review meeting on the ban on physical rallies, roadshows today.
CEC Sushil Chandra will meet Union Health Secretary today. ECI will also meet with Health Secretaries and Chief Secretaries of poll-bound states virtually.
8,100 fresh COVID cases, 26 fatalities reported in a day in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh reported 8,100 fresh COVID-19 cases and 26 more fatalities in a day while the tally of active infections in the state reached 55,574, according to an official statement issued here on Sunday. The cumulative Covid cases reported in the state so far have risen to 20,13,323 while 23,189 people have succumbed to the viral disease till now. Of the fresh cases, Lucknow recorded the maximum of 1,385 infections, followed by Ghaziabad 418, Gautam Buddh Nagar 364, Lalitpur 272, Varanasi and Lakhimpur Kheri 259 each and Prayagraj 258. Three fatalities were reported from Lucknow, while two death were reported each from Kanpur, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Sonbhadra and Kannauj.
Beneficiaries in 15-18 years age group to receive 2nd dose of COVID vaccine from today
Beneficiaries in the age group of 15 to 18 years will start receiving their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Monday, officials said. The drive to inoculate the adolescents in this age group had begun on January 3. Delhi has around 10.14 lakh beneficiaries in the age group. Till Saturday, 8,04,690 beneficiaries in the national capital have been administered the first dose. Covaxin is the only vaccine option for the 15 to 18 year age group, according to Union Health Ministry guidelines on December 27. Last week, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said 85 percent of Delhi government school students have been vaccinated against COVID-19. He, however, remarked that the inoculation drive in private schools was going on at a snail's pace.
Good morning readers!
Welcome to the live blog on COVID-19. Our team of reporters will bring to you all the latest developments related to the pandemic.