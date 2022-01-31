Omicron News LIVE Updates: Karnataka reopens school for classes 1 to 10 amid decline in COVID-19 cases

Thousands of Czechs protest against COVID curbsThousands of Czechs massed in Prague's Wenceslas Square on Sunday, waving flags and chanting slogans against COVID-19 restrictions, even as infections surge.Protesters mainly objected to harsher restrictions for the unvaccinated, including a ban on eating in restaurants."The state should listen to the people's demands. The arrangements and restrictions lead us on the road to hell," Zuzana Vozabova who banged a drum through the protest, said.The country of 10.7 million reported its highest daily tally of cases on Wednesday - 54,689, and the numbers on other recent days have ranked among the highest since the start of the epidemic.