Omicron News LIVE Updates: Assam to withdraw COVID curbs from Feb 15; Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport

Omicron News LIVE Updates: India on Monday reported 83,876 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its total tally to 4,22,72,014, according to Union health ministry data. This is the first time in around 32 days that daily cases have dropped below 1 lakh. The death toll climbed to 5,02,874 with 895 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The number of active cases in the country has declined further to 11,08,938, comprising 2.62 percent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.19 percent, the ministry said. A reduction of 1,16,073 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.25 percent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 9.18 percent, the ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,06,60,202. The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 percent, it said.
Delhi: Gyms reopen today after restrictions ease
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes
Indonesia has temporarily banned foreign tourists entering the country through Jakarta's airport, the transport ministry said, in a bid to slow a spike in coronavirus infections driven by the Omicron variant. The Southeast Asian country has seen a jump in cases, with more than 36,000 infections recorded on Sunday and the bed occupancy rate at hospitals in the capital reaching 63%. The move to bar tourists flying to Jakarta comes just days after Bali welcomed the first international flight in nearly two years carrying foreign visitors. The new regulations apply to foreign tourists and Indonesians who have travelled abroad for holidays, the ministry said in a statement released late on Sunday.
Mizoram reports 658 fresh COVID-19 cases
Mizoram reported 658 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, 1,096 less than the previous day, taking the state's tally to 1,85,885, a health department official said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 623 as no new fatality was reported, he said. The single-day positivity rate increased to 30.50 percent from 26.45 percent the previous day as the fresh cases were detected from 2,157 samples tested, he said. Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 360, followed by Lunglei district (80) and Mamit district (70), he said. The northeastern state now has 14,006 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,71,256 people have recovered from the infection so far. The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 92.13 percent and the death rate is 0.33 percent.
There will be no curfew in Assam from February 15 and all COVID-19 restrictions are hereby withdrawn. "I appeal to all students who appear in Class 10 and Class 12 examinations to take COVID-19 vaccines," says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Single-day recoveries outnumber fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases as 259 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours while 58 new infections pushed the tally to 63,479, a senior health department official said on Monday. A total of 61,589 have been cured of the disease so far, the official said. The COVID-19 recovery rate marginally improved to 97.02 percent from 96.70 percent the previous day, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said. Of the 58 fresh cases, 28 were reported from the Capital Complex Region, 16 from Lower Subansiri, six from Papumpare, two from Tirap and one each from West Kameng, Upper Siang, Tawang, Namsai, Lower Dibang Valley and Changlang district respectively.
Ottawa mayor declares state of emergency over COVID protests
The mayor of Canada's capital declared a state of emergency Sunday and a former U.S. ambassador to Canada said groups in the U.S. must stop interfering in the domestic affairs of America's neighbor as protesters opposed to COVID-19 restrictions continued to paralyze Ottawa's downtown. Mayor Jim Watson said the declaration highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government. It gives the city some additional powers around procurement and how it delivers services, which could help purchase equipment required by frontline workers and first responders. Thousands of protesters descended in Ottawa again on the weekend, joining a hundred who remained since last weekend. Residents of Ottawa are furious at the nonstop blaring of horns, traffic disruption and harassment and fear no end is in sight after the police chief called it a siege that he could not manage.
Bihar: Religious places reopen in Patna, as authorities ease restrictions with a decline in COVID-19 cases.
Thane logs 327 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
Thane has reported 327 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 7,05,753, an official said on Monday. These new cases were recorded on Sunday, he said. The virus also claimed the lives of five more people, which pushed the death toll in the district to 11,822, the official said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.67 percent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,62,843, while the death toll stands at 3,386, another official said.
Andaman & Nicobar logs 19 new COVID-19 cases
Andaman and Nicobar Islands COVID-19 tally rose to 9,915 as the union territory reported 19 new infections, six more than the previous day, a health department official said on Monday. The archipelago now has 199 active COVID-19 cases, with five patients admitted to the hospital and 194 in-home quarantine, he said. Altogether 9,587 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, he said. The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. The administration has tested 6,87,360 samples for COVID-19 to date and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.44 percent. A total of 6,05,113 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine in the union territory so far, the official added.
Gujarat reopens schools re-open for students of classes 1 to 9
Today's Data Highlights (February 7)
- 83,876 new cases, 895 new deaths, 1,99,054 new recoveries, 1,16,073 fall in active cases
- New cases below 1 lakh for the first time in 32 days. Lowest in 33 days
- Deaths (including backlog) below 1k for the 2nd consecutive day
- Total active cases lowest in 26 days
- Kerala reports 26,729 new cases, Maharashtra 9,666, Karnataka 8,425
- Kerala only state reporting more than 10k new cases
- Kerala reports 515 new deaths (including 378 backlog), Maharashtra 66, West Bengal 34
- All states/UTs report fall in the active cases
- 25,542 backlog deaths were reported by Kerala over the last 108 days. Average of 237 backlog cases/day. 43% of the total deaths reported by Kerala during this period have been backlog deaths.
- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -45% (world average is -16%)
- 14.7 lakh new vaccinations. 169.64 crore total. 3.21 lakh of 18+ population received their first dose yesterday, 6.9 lakh second dose. 1.64 lakh of 15-18 year olds received their first dose yesterday, 1.52 lakh second dose. 1.44 lakh received the precaution dose yesterday. 73.18 crore fully vaccinated
- 11.56 lakh new tests. All-India test daily positivity rate: 7.25% (6.67% the previous day)
- All-India test positivity rate below 10% for the 4th day
- Daily test positivity rate: Mizoram 30.51%, Kerala 30.34%, Goa 14.03%
- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Kerala 37.33%, Mizoram 28.91%, Puducherry 18.10%
- 45% of districts report a weekly positivity rate below 5%. 67.4% districts reporting TPR below 10%. (Data till February 5)
- 612 districts (83.38%) of districts reporting fall in weekly test positivity rate. 106 reporting a rise (14.4%) reporting rise. No change in 16 districts (2.18%). (Data till February 5)
- 100% of urban districts and 90.54% of semi-urban districts reporting fall in weekly test positivity rate. 66.21% of rural districts reporting dip. (Data till February 5)
Australia to reopen borders to tourists on February 21, AFP News Agency quotes PM Scott Morrison
Bihar: Schools to reopen, night curfew to be lifted as COVID situation improves
With the COVID-19 surge showing a significant drop in Bihar, the Nitish Kumar government on Sunday decided to reopen schools, lift night curfew and relax many other restrictions which have been in place for a month. The decision was taken at a meeting of the crisis management group which was chaired by the chief minister. Later, Kumar announced on social media that from Monday onwards, schools will be allowed to hold physical classes with 50 percent attendance for up to class 8. For classes 9 upwards, there will be no restrictions. According to Chaitanya Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, night curfews, in force since January 6 whereby people were asked to stay indoors from 10 PM to 5 AM, was also being done away with. Cinema halls, gymnasiums, shopping malls, clubs and swimming pools will be allowed to reopen with 50 percent capacity.
India's daily cases drop below 1 lakh; the country reports 83,876 COVID-19 cases, 1,99,054 recoveries and 895 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.
Active cases: 11,08,938
Death toll: 5,02,874
Daily positivity rate: 7.25%
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweets on reopening of schools for classes 9 to 12
Mumbai sees 536 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths; 82 pc new infections asymptomatic
Mumbai on Sunday reported 536 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the metropolis to 10,51,373, while three deaths put the toll at 16,661, a civic official said. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, in a statement, informed that 82 percent of the cases detected during the day were asymptomatic. The civic body's data showed that the number of tests carried out here had reached 1,55,49,418 after 38,082 samples were examined during the day. The discharge of 1,153 people on Sunday took the recovery count to 10,26,144, which is 98 percent of the caseload, it added. Civic data also revealed the case doubling time was now 730 days.
Maharashtra reports 9,666 new COVID-19 cases; 66 die
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 9,666 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the state's infection tally to 78,03,700, while the death of 66 persons took the toll to 1,43,074, the health department said. A total of 25,175 patients were discharged during the day, which raised the recovery count to 75,38,611, it said. There are 1,18,076 active cases in the state now. No new case of the Omicron variant of the virus was detected in the state on Sunday. To date, 3,334 people have been found infected with this strain, of whom 2,023 patients have been discharged after they tested negative for the infection, the department said in a statement.
Delhi records 1,410 Covid cases, 14 deaths; positivity rate down to 2.45%
Delhi on Sunday reported 1,410 fresh COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 2.45 percent, according to data shared by the health department. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,43,933 and the death toll climbed to 25,983 the latest health bulletin stated. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.
DCGI grants emergency use permission to single-dose Sputnik Light Covid vaccine
The Drugs Controller General of India has granted emergency use permission to single-dose Sputnik Light Covid vaccine in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said. This comes following recommendations of an expert panel of India's central drug authority to grant restricted emergency use authorisation to Sputnik Light subject to various regulatory provisions. Sputnik-Light is the same as component-1 of Sputnik V. "DCGI has granted emergency use permission to single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine in India. This is the ninth COVID-19 vaccine in the country. This will further strengthen the nation's collective fight against the pandemic," Mandaviya tweeted.
Delhi reopens colleges, schools for classes 9 to 12, educational institutions, gyms, offices
Schools in the national capital will reopen for classes 9 to 12 from Monday after a spurt in COVID-19 cases had led to their closure in December, even as stakeholders debated the continuing of hybrid teaching and learning mode. Many teachers and parents pointed out that the attendance was thin when schools were last reopened due to the online teaching option and it will be difficult to make up for the learning losses if physical classes are not completely resumed.
