Omicron News LIVE Updates: India's daily COVID tally lowest in 33 days at 83,876; all states, UTs report fall in active cases

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Omicron News LIVE Updates: Schools in the national capital will reopen for classes 9 to 12 from Monday after a spurt in COVID-19 cases had led to their closure in December, even as stakeholders debated the continuing of hybrid teaching and learning mode. Many teachers and parents pointed out that the attendance was thin when schools were last reopened due to the online teaching option and it will be difficult to make up for the learning losses if physical classes are not completely resumed. It was high time that schools reopen but the way they have talked about running schools both online and offline, it would've been better if they would've done it all offline just like they did for colleges. Students were waiting eagerly," said RC Jain, President of Delhi State Public School's Management Association. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had on Friday decided to reopen higher education institutions and coaching centres along with schools for classes 9-12 from February 7. The panel also decided to resume classes from nursery to 8 from February 14.

  • Today's Data Highlights (February 7)
     

    - 83,876 new cases, 895 new deaths, 1,99,054 new recoveries, 1,16,073 fall in active cases

    - New cases below 1 lakh for the first time in 32 days. Lowest in 33 days 

    - Deaths (including backlog) below 1k for the 2nd consecutive day

    - Total active cases lowest in 26 days

    - Kerala reports 26,729 new cases, Maharashtra 9,666, Karnataka 8,425

    - Kerala only state reporting more than 10k new cases

    - Kerala reports 515 new deaths (including 378 backlog), Maharashtra 66, West Bengal 34 

    - All states/UTs report fall in the active cases

    - 25,542 backlog deaths were reported by Kerala over the last 108 days. Average of 237 backlog cases/day. 43% of the total deaths reported by Kerala during this period have been backlog deaths. 

    - Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -45% (world average is -16%)

    - 14.7 lakh new vaccinations. 169.64 crore total. 3.21 lakh of 18+ population received their first dose yesterday, 6.9 lakh second dose. 1.64 lakh of 15-18 year olds received their first dose yesterday, 1.52 lakh second dose. 1.44 lakh received the precaution dose yesterday. 73.18 crore fully vaccinated

    - 11.56 lakh new tests. All-India test daily positivity rate: 7.25% (6.67% the previous day)

    - All-India test positivity rate below 10% for the 4th day

    - Daily test positivity rate: Mizoram 30.51%, Kerala 30.34%, Goa 14.03% 

    - Test positivity rate (weekly average): Kerala 37.33%, Mizoram 28.91%, Puducherry 18.10%

    - 45% of districts report a weekly positivity rate below 5%. 67.4% districts reporting TPR below 10%. (Data till February 5)

    - 612 districts (83.38%) of districts reporting fall in weekly test positivity rate. 106 reporting a rise (14.4%) reporting rise. No change in 16 districts (2.18%). (Data till February 5)

    - 100% of urban districts and 90.54% of semi-urban districts reporting fall in weekly test positivity rate. 66.21% of rural districts reporting dip.  (Data till February 5)

  • Australia to reopen borders to tourists on February 21, AFP News Agency quotes PM Scott Morrison

  • Bihar: Schools to reopen, night curfew to be lifted as COVID situation improves

    With the COVID-19 surge showing a significant drop in Bihar, the Nitish Kumar government on Sunday decided to reopen schools, lift night curfew and relax many other restrictions which have been in place for a month. The decision was taken at a meeting of the crisis management group which was chaired by the chief minister. Later, Kumar announced on social media that from Monday onwards, schools will be allowed to hold physical classes with 50 percent attendance for up to class 8. For classes 9 upwards, there will be no restrictions. According to Chaitanya Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, night curfews, in force since January 6 whereby people were asked to stay indoors from 10 PM to 5 AM, was also being done away with. Cinema halls, gymnasiums, shopping malls, clubs and swimming pools will be allowed to reopen with 50 percent capacity.

  • India's daily cases drop below 1 lakh; the country reports 83,876 COVID-19 cases, 1,99,054 recoveries and 895 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

    Active cases: 11,08,938
    Death toll: 5,02,874
    Daily positivity rate: 7.25%

  • Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweets on reopening of schools for classes 9 to 12

  • Mumbai sees 536 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths; 82 pc new infections asymptomatic

     

    Mumbai on Sunday reported 536 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the metropolis to 10,51,373, while three deaths put the toll at 16,661, a civic official said. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, in a statement, informed that 82 percent of the cases detected during the day were asymptomatic. The civic body's data showed that the number of tests carried out here had reached 1,55,49,418 after 38,082 samples were examined during the day. The discharge of 1,153 people on Sunday took the recovery count to 10,26,144, which is 98 percent of the caseload, it added.  Civic data also revealed the case doubling time was now 730 days.

  • Maharashtra reports 9,666 new COVID-19 cases; 66 die

     

    Maharashtra on Sunday reported 9,666 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the state's infection tally to 78,03,700, while the death of 66 persons took the toll to 1,43,074, the health department said. A total of 25,175 patients were discharged during the day, which raised the recovery count to 75,38,611, it said. There are 1,18,076 active cases in the state now. No new case of the Omicron variant of the virus was detected in the state on Sunday. To date, 3,334 people have been found infected with this strain, of whom 2,023 patients have been discharged after they tested negative for the infection, the department said in a statement. 

  • Delhi records 1,410 Covid cases, 14 deaths; positivity rate down to 2.45%
     

    Delhi on Sunday reported 1,410 fresh COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 2.45 percent, according to data shared by the health department. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,43,933 and the death toll climbed to 25,983 the latest health bulletin stated. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. 

  • DCGI grants emergency use permission to single-dose Sputnik Light Covid vaccine

     

    The Drugs Controller General of India has granted emergency use permission to single-dose Sputnik Light Covid vaccine in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said. This comes following recommendations of an expert panel of India's central drug authority to grant restricted emergency use authorisation to Sputnik Light subject to various regulatory provisions. Sputnik-Light is the same as component-1 of Sputnik V. "DCGI has granted emergency use permission to single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine in India. This is the ninth COVID-19 vaccine in the country. This will further strengthen the nation's collective fight against the pandemic," Mandaviya tweeted.

  • Delhi reopens colleges, schools for classes 9 to 12, educational institutions, gyms, offices

    Schools in the national capital will reopen for classes 9 to 12 from Monday after a spurt in COVID-19 cases had led to their closure in December, even as stakeholders debated the continuing of hybrid teaching and learning mode. Many teachers and parents pointed out that the attendance was thin when schools were last reopened due to the online teaching option and it will be difficult to make up for the learning losses if physical classes are not completely resumed.

  • Good morning readers!

    Welcome to the live blog on COVID-19. Catch all the latest developments related to the pandemic here.

First Published:  IST
