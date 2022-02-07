Omicron News LIVE Updates: India's daily COVID tally lowest in 33 days at 83,876; all states, UTs report fall in active cases

Today's Data Highlights (February 7)



- 83,876 new cases, 895 new deaths, 1,99,054 new recoveries, 1,16,073 fall in active cases

- New cases below 1 lakh for the first time in 32 days. Lowest in 33 days

- Deaths (including backlog) below 1k for the 2nd consecutive day

- Total active cases lowest in 26 days

- Kerala reports 26,729 new cases, Maharashtra 9,666, Karnataka 8,425

- Kerala only state reporting more than 10k new cases

- Kerala reports 515 new deaths (including 378 backlog), Maharashtra 66, West Bengal 34

- All states/UTs report fall in the active cases

- 25,542 backlog deaths were reported by Kerala over the last 108 days. Average of 237 backlog cases/day. 43% of the total deaths reported by Kerala during this period have been backlog deaths.

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -45% (world average is -16%)

- 14.7 lakh new vaccinations. 169.64 crore total. 3.21 lakh of 18+ population received their first dose yesterday, 6.9 lakh second dose. 1.64 lakh of 15-18 year olds received their first dose yesterday, 1.52 lakh second dose. 1.44 lakh received the precaution dose yesterday. 73.18 crore fully vaccinated

- 11.56 lakh new tests. All-India test daily positivity rate: 7.25% (6.67% the previous day)

- All-India test positivity rate below 10% for the 4th day

- Daily test positivity rate: Mizoram 30.51%, Kerala 30.34%, Goa 14.03%

- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Kerala 37.33%, Mizoram 28.91%, Puducherry 18.10%

- 45% of districts report a weekly positivity rate below 5%. 67.4% districts reporting TPR below 10%. (Data till February 5)

- 612 districts (83.38%) of districts reporting fall in weekly test positivity rate. 106 reporting a rise (14.4%) reporting rise. No change in 16 districts (2.18%). (Data till February 5)

- 100% of urban districts and 90.54% of semi-urban districts reporting fall in weekly test positivity rate. 66.21% of rural districts reporting dip. (Data till February 5)