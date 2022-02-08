Omicron News LIVE Updates: India's daily COVID tally at 67,597, active cases below 10 lakh, positivity rate falls to 5%

Omicron News LIVE Updates: Disruptions in basic health services such as vaccination programmes and treatment of diseases like AIDS were reported in 92% of 129 countries, a World Health Organization survey on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic showed on Monday. The survey, conducted in November-December 2021, showed services were "severely impacted" with "little or no improvement" from the previous survey in early 2021, the WHO said in a statement sent to journalists. "The results of this survey highlight the importance of urgent action to address major health system challenges, recover services and mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," the WHO said. Emergency care, which includes ambulance and ER services, actually worsened with 36% of countries reporting disruptions versus 29% in early 2021 and 21% in the first survey in 2020.
New Zealand PM warns of more COVID variants in 2022
The COVID-19 pandemic will not end with the Omicron variant and New Zealand will have to prepare for more variants of the virus this year, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday in her first parliamentary speech for 2022. Ardern's warning came as hundreds of protesters gathered outside the parliament building in the capital Wellington, demanding an end to coronavirus restrictions and vaccine mandates. "Mr Speaker, advice from experts is that Omicron will not be the last variant we will face this year," Ardern told lawmakers in the speech which was livestreamed. "It’s not over. But that doesn’t mean we cannot move forward. And keep making progress. And so we are," she said.
India reports 67,597 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,80,456 recoveries and 1,188 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.
Active cases: 9,94,891 (2.35%)
Death toll: 5,02,874
Daily positivity rate: 5.02%
At 356, Mumbai logs lowest daily COVID-19 cases after Dec 21 last year; 949 recover
Mumbai on Monday recorded 356 new COVID-19 cases- the lowest daily rise after December 21, 2021- and five fatalities, the city civic body said. The tally of infections now stands at 10,50,194 and the COVID-19 death toll at 16,654, as per a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin. Around 88 percent or 313 cases out of the 356 are asymptomatic, it said. The case positivity rate of Mumbai has come down to 1.19 percent. On December 21 last year, when the third wave of the pandemic began according to a senior official, Mumbai had reported 321 cases and one fatality due to the infection.
Gujarat sees 2,909 new COVID-19 cases, 21 fatalities, 8,862 recoveries
Gujarat on Monday reported 2,909 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 21 fatalities due to the infection, taking the tally to 12,03,150 and the toll to 10,688, the state health department said. A total of 8,862 patients were discharged during the day, which raised the total number of recoveries in Gujarat to 11,53,818. The state is now left with 38,644 active cases, the department said, adding that 215 patients are in critical condition. Ahmedabad district reported 959 new cases, Vadodara 603, Rajkot 185, Gandhinagar 161 etc. At seven, the Ahmedabad district also reported the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities in Gujarat on Monday, followed by four deaths due to the coronavirus infection in Vadodara, three in Surat among other cities, the department said.
Goa reports 221 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths; positivity rate drops to 7.77%
Goa reported 221 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths linked to the infection on Monday, the health department said, while the daily positivity rate dropped sharply to 7.77 percent. With these additions, Goa's caseload rose to 2,42,659, while the death toll increased to 3,748, the health department said in a bulletin. The daily positivity rate was 7.77 percent, down from 14.02 percent on Sunday when 282 cases were detected from 2,010 tests. The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 2,34,534 after 500 patients were discharged during the day, the department said. Goa now has 4,377 active cases."With 2,843 new coronavirus tests, the number of tests conducted in the state so far has gone up to 18,36,515, an official added.
In Maharashtra, new COVID-19 cases drop sharply to 6,436; 24 die, 18,423 recover
Maharashtra on Monday recorded 6,436 new coronavirus cases, a steep fall of 3,230 from a day ago, and 24 fresh deaths linked to the infection, while 18,423 more patients recovered from the disease, the state health department said. With these additions, the overall tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 78,10,136, while the death toll jumped to 1,43,098, the department said in a bulletin. As per the bulletin, the number of recovered cases in Maharashtra increased to 75,57,034 after 18,423 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 1,06,059 active cases. On Sunday, the state had recorded 9,666 cases and 66 fatalities.
