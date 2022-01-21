Omicron News LIVE Updates: India's daily COVID tally nears 3.50 lakh; positivity rate rises to 18%

Bihar extends COVID restrictions till February 6





Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that the existing COVID-19 restrictions would be extended till February 6. Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the state government had imposed curbs since January 4. The restrictions were due to end on January 21. In view of the situation, it has been decided to extend all the existing restrictions currently in force till February 6.

A government order said the ongoing night curfew will continue and schools up to eighth grade will remain closed. Noting that physical classes will not be allowed in coaching centres, the order said administrative work may be done in schools, colleges, and coaching centres with 50 percent capacity. Restaurants and business establishments will have to down their shutters by 8 pm. A maximum of 50 people will be allowed to attend weddings and 20 at funerals. Parks, swimming pools, gymnasiums, zoos, and places of tourist interest will remain closed till February 6, the order said.