Omicron News LIVE Updates: India's daily COVID tally nears 3.50 lakh; positivity rate rises to 18%

Today's Data Highlights (January 21)- 3,47,254 new cases, 703 new deaths, 2,51,777 new recoveries, 94,774 rise in active cases- New cases highest in 253 days- Deaths (including backlog) highest in 47 days- Active cases above 20 lakh for first time in 235 days- Karnataka reports 47,754 new cases, Kerala 46,369, Maharashtra 45,932- Kerala reports 341 new deaths (including 309 backlog), Delhi 43, Tamil Nadu 39- 9 states/UTs report dip in the active cases- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is +46% (world average is +10%)- 70.5 lakh new vaccinations. 160.44 crore total. 15.70 lakh of 18+ population received their first dose yesterday, 37.65 lakh second dose. 10.43 lakh of 15-18 year olds received their first dose yesterday. 6.7 lakh received the precaution dose. 67.54 crore fully vaccinated- 19.36 lakh new tests. All-India test daily positivity rate: 17.94% (16.41% the previous day)- Daily test positivity rate: Puducherry 43.19%, Goa 40.87%, Kerala 40.21%- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Goa 41%, Puducherry 37.83%, Kerala 33.39%