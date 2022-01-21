0

Omicron News LIVE Updates: India's daily COVID tally nears 3.50 lakh; positivity rate rises to 18%

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Omicron News LIVE Updates: The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 160.32 crore on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said 94 percent of India's adults have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 72 percent are fully vaccinated. He said 52 percent of adolescents in the 15-18 age group have received the first dose with Andhra Pradesh topping the list with 91 percent, followed by Himachal Pradesh at 83 percent and Madhya Pradesh at 71 percent. The countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started on February 2. The next phase of vaccination commenced from March 1 for people aged above 60 and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged above 45 from April 1. The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above the age of 18 to get vaccinated from May 1.

  • Today's Data Highlights (January 21)
     

    - 3,47,254 new cases, 703 new deaths, 2,51,777 new recoveries, 94,774 rise in active cases
    - New cases highest in 253 days 
    - Deaths (including backlog) highest in 47 days
    - Active cases above 20 lakh for first time in 235 days 
    - Karnataka reports 47,754 new cases, Kerala 46,369, Maharashtra 45,932
    - Kerala reports 341 new deaths (including 309 backlog), Delhi 43, Tamil Nadu 39
    - 9 states/UTs report dip in the active cases
    - Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is +46% (world average is +10%)
    - 70.5 lakh new vaccinations. 160.44 crore total. 15.70 lakh of 18+ population received their first dose yesterday, 37.65 lakh second dose. 10.43 lakh of 15-18 year olds received their first dose yesterday. 6.7 lakh received the precaution dose. 67.54 crore fully vaccinated
    - 19.36 lakh new tests. All-India test daily positivity rate: 17.94% (16.41% the previous day)
    - Daily test positivity rate: Puducherry 43.19%, Goa 40.87%, Kerala 40.21% 
    - Test positivity rate (weekly average): Goa 41%, Puducherry 37.83%, Kerala 33.39%

  • India reports 3,47,254 new COVID cases (29,722 more than yesterday), 703 deaths, and 2,51,777 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.
     

    Active case: 20,18,825
    Daily positivity rate: 17.94 percent

  • Kerala logs highest ever daily COVID-19 cases at 46,387
     

    Kerala on Thursday registered 46,387 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest ever single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, taking the total caseload to 54,87,898. According to the data provided by the health department, 43,529 COVID-19 cases, reported on May 12, 2021, was the highest ever cases of infection in the state so far. The health department said the state tested 1,15,357 samples in the last 24 hours and there are 1,99,041 active COVID-19 cases. However, in a relief to the state's health sector, only 3 percent are admitted to the hospitals. On Thursday, Kerala reported 341 deaths, taking the toll to 51,501. Among today's fatalities, 32 were recorded over the last few days and 309 designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court. 

  • Kerala govt imposes fresh restrictions to contain rising COVID cases

     

    The Kerala government on Thursday imposed fresh restrictions in the state as a preventive measure to contain the rising number of COVID-19 cases. A high-level COVID review meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan virtually from the United States, decided that only essential services should be allowed on the next two Sundays --January 23 and 30. The meeting also decided to allow working women with children below the age of two, cancer patients and seriously ill persons to work through the work from home system. It directed institutions including businesses, malls, beaches, and other tourist places like theme parks, to ensure no gatherings take place and operate strictly adhering to COVID-19 protocols. Restrictions will be imposed at district level on the basis of the number of people admitted to hospitals, the government said and authorised the Disaster Management Authority to divide the districts into three groups, A, B and C. 

  • Maharashtra records 46,197 COVID-19  cases, 37 deaths; 125 new Omicron infections detected

     

    Maharashtra recorded 46,197 fresh coronavirus cases, including 125 Omicron infections, and 37 new deaths, while more than 52,000 patients recovered from the disease, the health department said. The daily tally was 2,500 more than a day ago, when the state had reported 43,697 cases. With fresh additions, the number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 73,71,757, while the death toll increased to 1,41,971, the department said. It said 52,025 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered cases to 69,67,432. The state now has 2,58,569 active cases. Currently, 24,21,501 people are in-home quarantine and another 3,391 in institutional quarantine, the department said.

  • 64-hour weekend restrictions on non-essential movement in J-K

    The Jammu and Kashmir administration has announced 64-hour-long restrictions on weekends on non-essential movement to arrest the worrying spike in coronavirus cases, officials said. Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 5,992 fresh coronavirus cases, its biggest single-day spike in infections so far, pushing the tally to 3,78,661. Seven people also died in the past 24 hours. Announcing the decision of the State Executive Committee (SEC), which met under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, the officials said there will be a complete halt on non-essential movement in the union territory every Friday from 2 pm to Monday 6 am. An order issued by the chief secretary said pregnant women employees will be exempted from physical attendance and shall be allowed to work from home on workdays.

  • Bihar extends COVID restrictions till February 6


    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that the existing COVID-19 restrictions would be extended till February 6. Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the state government had imposed curbs since January 4. The restrictions were due to end on January 21. In view of the situation, it has been decided to extend all the existing restrictions currently in force till February 6.

    A government order said the ongoing night curfew will continue and schools up to eighth grade will remain closed. Noting that physical classes will not be allowed in coaching centres, the order said administrative work may be done in schools, colleges, and coaching centres with 50 percent capacity. Restaurants and business establishments will have to down their shutters by 8 pm. A maximum of 50 people will be allowed to attend weddings and 20 at funerals. Parks, swimming pools, gymnasiums, zoos, and places of tourist interest will remain closed till February 6, the order said.

  • Good morning readers!

    Welcome to the live blog on COVID-19. Our team of reporters will bring to you all the latest developments related to the pandemic.

