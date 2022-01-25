Omicron News LIVE Updates: India's daily COVID tally below 3 lakh; positivity rate dips to 15.52%

Today's Data Highlights (January 25)



- 2,55,874 new cases, 614 new deaths, 2,67,753 new recoveries, 12,493 fall in active cases

- New cases below 3 lakh after 5 days. 16.4% lower than the previous day.

- Fall in the active cases for the first time in 28 days

- Karnataka reports 46,426 new cases, Tamil Nadu 30,215, Maharashtra 28,286

- Kerala reports 171 new deaths (including 158 backlog), Tamil Nadu 46, Punjab 45

- 19 states/UTs report fall in the active cases

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is +25% (world average is +7%)

- 62.3 lakh new vaccinations. 162.92 crore total. 12.02 lakh of 18+ population received their first dose yesterday, 36.63 lakh second dose. 7.56 lakh of 15-18 year olds received their first dose yesterday. 6.08 lakh received the precaution dose. 68.98 crore fully vaccinated

- 16.49 lakh new tests. All-India test daily positivity rate: 15.52% (20.75% the previous day)

- Daily test positivity rate: Kerala 47.72%, Puducherry 43.71%, Rajasthan 42.37%

- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Kerala 41.79%, Puducherry 39.49%, Goa 39.07%

- Weekly test positivity (till Jan 23) falling in 338 districts (46%)