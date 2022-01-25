0

Omicron News LIVE Updates: India's daily COVID tally below 3 lakh; positivity rate dips to 15.52%

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Omicron India News LIVE Updates: The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 162.77 crore on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said. More than 49 lakh (49,52,290) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm, taking the total number of doses to 1,62,77,06,092. More than 87 lakh (87,33,359) precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities. Also, 4,25,44,326 adolescents in the 15-18 years age group have received the first dose. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

  • Today's Data Highlights (January 25)
     

    - 2,55,874 new cases, 614 new deaths, 2,67,753 new recoveries, 12,493 fall in active cases

    - New cases below 3 lakh after 5 days. 16.4% lower than the previous day. 

    - Fall in the active cases for the first time in 28 days 

    - Karnataka reports 46,426 new cases, Tamil Nadu 30,215, Maharashtra 28,286

    - Kerala reports 171 new deaths (including 158 backlog), Tamil Nadu 46, Punjab 45 

    - 19 states/UTs report fall in the active cases

    - Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is +25% (world average is +7%)

    - 62.3 lakh new vaccinations. 162.92 crore total. 12.02 lakh of 18+ population received their first dose yesterday, 36.63 lakh second dose. 7.56 lakh of 15-18 year olds received their first dose yesterday. 6.08 lakh received the precaution dose. 68.98 crore fully vaccinated

    - 16.49 lakh new tests. All-India test daily positivity rate: 15.52% (20.75% the previous day)

    - Daily test positivity rate: Kerala 47.72%, Puducherry 43.71%, Rajasthan 42.37% 

    - Test positivity rate (weekly average): Kerala 41.79%, Puducherry 39.49%, Goa 39.07%

    - Weekly test positivity (till Jan 23) falling in 338 districts (46%)

  • Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya to interact with health ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh over COVID situation.

  • India reports less than 3 lakh COVID cases- 2,55,874 new cases (50,190 less than yesterday), 614 deaths, and 2,67,753 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

    Active case: 22,36,842
    Daily positivity rate: 15.52%

  • COVID: Dip in new cases in Karnataka at 46,426; 41,703 discharges

     

    Registering a dip in cases, Karnataka on Monday logged 46,426 new cases of COVID-19, and 32 fatalities, taking the tally to 35,64,108 and the death toll to 38,614. The state had recorded 50,210 fresh infections on Sunday. There were 41,703 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 31,62,977, a health department bulletin said. Of the new cases today, 21,569 were from Bengaluru Urban which saw 27,008 people being discharged and 9 virus-related deaths. The total number of active cases across the state is now at 3,62,487. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 32.95 percent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.06 percent.

  • Maharashtra's COVID-19 cases sharply drop to 28,286; 36 more die

     

    Maharashtra on Monday recorded 28,286 fresh coronavirus cases, 12,519 less than the previous day, and 36 fresh deaths linked to the infection, the state health department said. With this, the overall tally of COVID-19 cases surged to 75,35,511 and the death toll jumped to 1,42,151, a department bulletin said. As per the bulletin, the number of recovered cases in Maharashtra increased to 70,89,936 after 21,941 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 2,99,604 active cases. Also, 86 new cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus came to light in the state during the day, raising the tally of such infections to 2,845, the department said. Out of these, 1,454 Omicron patients have already recovered, the bulletin added.

  • UK scraps COVID tests for fully vaccinated travellers from February 11

     

    Britain announced that it will scrap COVID-19 test requirements for fully vaccinated travellers entering England from next month. UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps made a statement in the House of Commons outlining the COVID travel update, confirming that from 4 am local time on February 11 travellers who have had both doses of a COVID vaccine will no longer be required to take a test within two days of arriving in England. "We are removing all testing measures for eligible fully vaccinated arrivals to England from 4am on February 11, said Shapps. "These changes have been made possible by the success of our vaccine and booster rollout. Arrivals in England who aren't fully vaccinated will only need to take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on or before day two after arriving in England. All passengers will still need to complete a Passenger Locator Form, he said.

  • Mumbai's COVID-19 cases drop below 2,000; 11 die, active tally at 21,142

     

    Mumbai on Monday reported under-2,000 new coronavirus cases at 1,857, down by 693 from the previous day and the lowest daily count in nearly a month, while 11 more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said. A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said that with these new additions, the city's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,36,690, while the death toll jumped to 16,546. This was the sixth day in a row when the daily COVID-19 cases have witnessed a drop in the financial capital.On Sunday, 2,550 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths were reported in the city.

  • Good morning readers!

    Welcome to the live blog on COVID-19. Catch all the latest developments related to the pandemic, vaccination drive, restrictions, and much more here.

