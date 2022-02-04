Omicron News LIVE Updates: 65% adolescents in 15-18 age group jabbed with 1st COVID vaccine dose in 1 month

Omicron News LIVE Updates: India added 1,49,394 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 4,19,52,712, while the active cases further declined to 14,35,569, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll climbed to 5,00,055 with 1,072 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 3.42 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 95.39 percent, the ministry said. A reduction of 98,352 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
Over 34 lakh eligible adolescents given second dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Govt
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said 65 percent of the adolescents in the 15-18 age group nationwide have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. "Young India's historic effort continues...In just 1 month, 65% of children aged 15-18 received the first dose of the vaccine. World's largest vaccination campaign is creating new records under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he tweeted. According to Union Health Ministry officials, 34.90 lakh eligible adolescents have been given the second dose. With the administration of more than 55 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 168.47 crore as per provisional reports till 7 am.
65% of COVID-19 vaccination beneficiaries in the 15-18 age group jabbed with the first dose in one month.
Odisha reported 2,697 new COVID-19 cases and 7,487 recoveries on Thursday.
Active cases: 30,493
Total recoveries: 12,22,867
Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally climbs to 4,30,296 with 523 fresh cases
Jharkhand on Friday reported 523 fresh COVID-19 cases, 78 less than the previous day, as the tally mounted to 4,30,296, a health department bulletin said. The death toll rose to 5,308 as two more persons, one each from Ramgarh and Chatra districts, succumbed to the virus, it said. East Singhbhum district registered the highest number of new infections at 203, followed by state capital Ranchi (128) and Bokaro (38). Jharkhand now has 3,256 active cases, while 4,21,732 patients have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletin said. About two crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 till date, including 53,100 since Thursday, it added.
Today's Data Highlights
- 1,49,394 new cases, 1,072 new deaths, 2,46,674 new recoveries, 98,352 fall active cases
- India's total COVID-19 death tally crosses 5 lakh mark. Average of 720 deaths/day since the first reported death
- Deaths (including backlog) above 1k for the 4th consecutive day
- New cases below 1.5 lakh. Lowest in 27 days
- Kerala reports 42,677 new cases, Karnataka 16,436, Maharashtra 15,252
- Kerala reports 601 new deaths (including 441 backlog), Maharashtra 75, Punjab 40
- 31 states/UTs report rise in active cases
- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -35% (world average is -12%)
- 55.58 lakh new vaccinations. 168.47 crore total. 7.90 lakh of 18+ population received their first dose yesterday, 25.27 lakh second dose. 5.31 lakh of 15-18 year olds received their first dose yesterday, 12.80 lakh second dose. 4.29 lakh received the precaution dose yesterday. 72.08 crore fully vaccinated
- 16.12 lakh new tests. All-India test daily positivity rate: 9.27% (10.99% the previous day)
- Daily test positivity rate: Kerala 37.24%, Mizoram 30.91%, Himachal Pradesh 20.44%
- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Kerala 43.78%, Mizoram 29.02%, Puducherry 23.50%
India reports 1,49,394 fresh COVID cases (13% lower than yesterday), 2,46,674 recoveries, and 1072 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.
Active cases: 14,35,569
Death toll: 5,00,055
Daily positivity rate: 9.27%
Ultraviolet-C technology installed in Parliament to mitigate COVID-19 spread
Union Minister Jitendra Singh said radiation technology has been installed in Parliament building to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus but urged MPs to continue following social distancing norms. The Union Minister for Science and Technology said the Ultraviolet-C (UV-C) technology has been installed in Lok Sabha and Central Hall chambers to mitigate the airborne transmission of the coronavirus and thanked Speaker Om Birla for granting permission for it. Singh, however, said parliamentarians should continue to follow the Covid-appropriate behaviour and maintain social distancing norms. The technology has been developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). The technology is said to be effective to impede the spread of bacteria and is a known disinfectant for air, water, and non-porous surfaces.
Delhi: Lifting night curfew, reopening schools likely to be discussed at DDMA meeting today
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is likely to deliberate on lifting night curfew and reopening of schools during its meeting on February 4 in view of the decline in COVID cases, official sources said on Thursday. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark. The DDMA, in its meeting on Friday, is likely to discuss lifting of the night curfew, along with other relaxations, including reopening of schools, gyms and spas, sources said. The DDMA is also likely to review the city government's order which makes it compulsory to wear a mask while driving alone, after the Delhi High Court termed it as "absurd" and asked why the decision was still prevailing.
Rajasthan reports 8,073 COVID cases, 22 deaths
Rajasthan reported 8,073 COVID-19 cases and 22 fatalities on Thursday, pushing the infection tally in the state to 12,29,134 and the death toll to 9,332. Six deaths were reported from Jaipur, three from Jodhpur, two each from Kota and Udaipur, and one death each was reported from Ajmer, Bharatpur, Bundi, Churu, Dausa, Dungarpur, Ganganagar, Jhunjhunu and Karauli, according to an official statement. Of the fresh positive cases, the highest number of 1,862 was reported from Jaipur. The count of recoveries stands at 11,60,289, and the tally of active cases is at 59,513.
Maharashtra records 15,252 COVID-19 cases, 75 deaths
Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 15,252 new coronavirus cases and 75 fatalities, the state health department said. No Omicron infection was reported during the day. The state has so far reported 3,334 infections of the Omicron variant. The COVID-19 caseload rose to 77,68,800, and death toll to 1,42,859. On Wednesday, the state had recorded 18,067 cases and 79 fatalities. Pune recorded 2,156 new cases on Thursday, followed by Nagpur (1,420), Pimpri-Chinchwad (1,012), Mumbai (834) and Nashik (474). The state has 1,58,151 active cases at present.As many as 30,235 patients recovered in 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries to 74,63,868.
