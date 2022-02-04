Omicron News LIVE Updates: 65% adolescents in 15-18 age group jabbed with 1st COVID vaccine dose in 1 month

Today's Data Highlights



- 1,49,394 new cases, 1,072 new deaths, 2,46,674 new recoveries, 98,352 fall active cases

- India's total COVID-19 death tally crosses 5 lakh mark. Average of 720 deaths/day since the first reported death

- Deaths (including backlog) above 1k for the 4th consecutive day

- New cases below 1.5 lakh. Lowest in 27 days

- Kerala reports 42,677 new cases, Karnataka 16,436, Maharashtra 15,252

- Kerala reports 601 new deaths (including 441 backlog), Maharashtra 75, Punjab 40

- 31 states/UTs report rise in active cases

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -35% (world average is -12%)

- 55.58 lakh new vaccinations. 168.47 crore total. 7.90 lakh of 18+ population received their first dose yesterday, 25.27 lakh second dose. 5.31 lakh of 15-18 year olds received their first dose yesterday, 12.80 lakh second dose. 4.29 lakh received the precaution dose yesterday. 72.08 crore fully vaccinated

- 16.12 lakh new tests. All-India test daily positivity rate: 9.27% (10.99% the previous day)

- Daily test positivity rate: Kerala 37.24%, Mizoram 30.91%, Himachal Pradesh 20.44%

- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Kerala 43.78%, Mizoram 29.02%, Puducherry 23.50%