Active COVID-19 cases have increased 14 times in Uttar Pradesh in the last seven days while Punjab saw an 8.65-fold rise in such infections during the same period, government data showed. Goa has witnessed a 4.35 times rise in active COVID cases during the last one week, according to the government data shared during a press conference. Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will be held on March 10. Bihar registered an 11.27 times rise in active COVID-19 cases, followed by Madhya Pradesh 10.95 times, Chhattisgarh 8.02 times, Odisha 9.4 times, Rajasthan 9.61 times, Haryana 6.61 times and Tamil Nadu 6.05 times. Delhi has witnessed a 5.03 times spike in the active cases in the last week, according to the data.