Omicron news LIVE updates: India adds more than 3 lakh cases for the 1st time since May 2021

Maharashtra reports 43,697 new COVID-19 cases, including 214 Omicron infections; 49 dieMaharashtra on Wednesday recorded 43,697 new coronavirus positive cases, 10 per cent more than the previous day, including 214 Omicron infections, and also saw 49 fatalities, the health department said. With this, the state's caseload reached 73,25,825, while the fatality count rose to 1,41,934. The fresh Omicron cases took the tally of those infected with this strain to 1,860, it said.Mumbai city recorded 6,032 fresh cases and 12 fatalities, the bulletin said.