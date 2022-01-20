0

Omicron news LIVE updates: India adds more than 3 lakh cases for the 1st time since May 2021

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Omicron news LIVE updates: India logged 3,17,532 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 249 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,82,18,773, which includes 9,287 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The active cases rose to 19,24,051, the highest in 234 days, while the death toll climbed to 4,87,693 with 491 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. There has been a 3.63 percent increase in Omicron cases since Wednesday, the ministry said. Here are the live updates from omicron COVID-19 situation in India:

  • Maharashtra reports 43,697 new COVID-19 cases, including 214 Omicron infections; 49 die

    Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 43,697 new coronavirus positive cases, 10 per cent more than the previous day, including 214 Omicron infections, and also saw 49 fatalities, the health department said. With this, the state's caseload reached 73,25,825, while the fatality count rose to 1,41,934. The fresh Omicron cases took the tally of those infected with this strain to 1,860, it said.

    Mumbai city recorded 6,032 fresh cases and 12 fatalities, the bulletin said.

  • COVID-19: Delhi registers 13,785 fresh cases, 35 deaths; positivity rate 23.86%

    Delhi reported 13,785 fresh COVID-19 cases and 35 more fatalities due to the infection on Wednesday while the positivity rate climbed to 23.86 per cent, according to the data shared by the Health Department. Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the positivity rate in the national capital is not low enough to lift the restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the infection and that the government will monitor the situation for three to four days. The national capital had logged 11,684 Covid cases and 38 deaths due to the disease on Tuesday, while the positivity rate had declined to 22.47 percent. The city had reported 12,527 cases and 24 deaths on Monday while the positivity rate was 27.99 percent.A total of 57,776 tests were conducted to detect the infection on Tuesday, up from 52,002 on Monday. Of the 57,776 tests, 44,737 were RT-PCR ones while the rest were rapid antigen tests.

  • COVID-19 India Update | India coronavirus positivity rate rises to 17%

  • Good morning and welcome readers to CNBC-TV18.com's coverage of the coronavirus situation in the country and its fast-spreading variant omicron. Our team of journalists will keep you posted on the live updates from the COVID-19 pandemic situation and developments related to the virus and resultant curbs et al. For starters, India on Thursday reported more than 3 lakh cases for the first time since May 2021, with the daily tally jumping well over 3.17 lakh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. 

    Here are the key highlights from the Health Ministry data today:

    - India adds more than 3 lakh cases for the 1st time since May 2021

    - Active cases rise by less than 1 lakh for 3rd straight day, up 93,051

    - Total cases rise by 3.17 lakh, recoveries up 2.24 lakh & deaths up 491

    - Positivity rate rises to 17%, recovery rate 93.69% & mortality 1.28%

    - Single-day testing tally at 19.35 lakh & vaccinations at 73.38 lakh

    - 7-day average for vaccinations at 66.63 lakh

    - Total cases at 3.82 crore, active 19.24 lakh, recoveries 3.58 crore & deaths 4.87 lakh

India logged 3,17,532 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 249 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,82,18,773, which includes 9,287 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The active cases rose to 19,24,051, the highest in 234 days, while the death toll climbed to 4,87,693 with 491 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. There has been a 3.63 percent increase in Omicron cases since Wednesday, the ministry said.
Experts said it is not possible to undertake genome sequencing of each and every sample but stressed that the current wave is largely being driven by Omicron.
The active cases comprise 5.03 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.09 percent, the ministry said.
An increase of 93,051 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The country had reported 3,11,170 cases in a single day on May 15 last year.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 16.41 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.06 percent, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,58,07,029, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.28 percent.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 159.67 crore.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
The 491 new fatalities include 134 from Kerala and 49 from Maharashtra.
A total of 4,87,693 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,41,934 from Maharashtra, 51,160 from Kerala, 38,486 from Karnataka, 37,073 from Tamil Nadu, 25,460 from Delhi, 22,990 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,193 from  West Bengal.
The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.
"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
