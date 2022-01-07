0

LIVE: India's records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases after 7 months; Swara Bhaskar tests positive

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Coronavirus LIVE blog updates: India on Friday recorded well over a lakh cases after 214 days, taking the total COVID-19 tally in the country to 3,52,26,386 which includes 3,007 cases of Omicron reported across 27 states and UTs, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. The silver lining is that out of the total omicron cases reported so far, 1,199 people have recovered or migrated. Among states, Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 876 cases followed by Delhi at 465, Karnataka 333, Rajasthan 291, Kerala 284 and Gujarat 204.

  • Swara Bhasker tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine

    Actor Swara Bhasker on Friday said she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine. In a Twitter post, the 33-year-old actor shared that she and her family members developed symptoms for COVID-19 since January 5 and had isolated themselves.  "Hello Covid! Just got my RT-PCR test resulted and have tested positive. Been isolating and in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. So grateful for family & to be at home. Stay safe everyone," Bhasker said. 

  • Odisha logs 2,703 new COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day spike in 6 months
    Odisha on Friday registered its biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in six months as 2,703 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. The daily test positivity rate jumped to 3.92 per cent from 2.62 on the previous day. As many as 409 children are among the new patients, it said. The state's coronavirus death toll mounted to 8,468 as a 78-year-old woman succumbed to the disease in Khurda district, it added. 

  • Small protest outside Djokovic Melbourne detention hotel

    A small group of protesters supporting Novak Djokovic waved flags and banners outside an Australian immigration detention hotel where he remained on Friday. Locked in a dispute over his COVID-19 vaccination status, the number 1 men's tennis player in the world is awaiting a court ruling on whether he can compete in the Australian Open later this month. Djokovic, a vocal skeptic of vaccines, had travelled to Australia after Victoria state authorities granted him a medical exemption to the country's strict vaccination requirements. But when he arrived late Wednesday, the Australian Border Force rejected his exemption as invalid and barred him from entering the country.

  • COVID-19: BMC issues instructions to nodal officers over 'precaution' dose
    The Mumbai civic body on Thursday issued detailed instructions to its nodal officers for giving 'precaution' or booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare professionals, frontline workers and senior citizens above 60 and with comorbidities from January 10 and said their inoculation will be free at government and corporation-run centres. In an internal circular, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that health workers, frontline staffers and people above 60 with comorbidities will be eligible for 'precaution' dose if they have completed nine months, or 39 weeks, from the second dose of their COVID-19 vaccine.

  • COVID-19 India Update: India Adds 1.17 Lakh Cases In Last 24 Hours

    Here are the other main highlights
    -Active Cases Rise 85,962, Recoveries Up 30,836 & Deaths Up 302
    -Positivity Rate Continues To Surge For The 10th Day, Now At 7.7% Vs 6.4% Previously
    -Recovery Rate Remains At 98.38% While Death Rate Falls To 1.37%
    -7-day Avg For Vaccinations Near 65 Lakh (64.87 Lk) With Around 95.5 Lk Doses In 24 Hrs
    -Total Cases At 3.52 Cr; Active 3.71 Lk, Recoveries At 3.43 Cr & Deaths At 4.83 Lk

  • Huge, quick tsunami" of new COVID-19 cases overwhelming health systems around the world: WHO chief

    A record 9.5 million new COVID-19 cases were reported around the world during the week December 27-January 2, the World Health Organisation said on Thursday, with its chief warning that the tsunami of cases caused by the new Omicron variant was overwhelming health systems around the world. The COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update, released by the global health agency Thursday, said that during the week December 27, 2021 to January 2, 2022, following a gradual increase since October, the global number of new cases increased sharply by 71 per cent as compared to the previous week.  The number of new deaths decreased by 10 per cent. This corresponds to just under 9.5 million new cases and over 41,000 new deaths reported during the last week. As of January 2, a total of nearly 289 million cases and over 5.4 million deaths have been reported globally, the update said.

  • Maharashtra logs 36,265 COVID-19 cases, up 36%; Mumbai tops 20,000-mark in record rise
    Maharashtra on Thursday logged 36,265 new coronavirus cases, 36 per cent more than the previous day with Mumbai alone registering 20,181 infections, a fresh record for the city, while 13 more patients succumbed to the disease, health department officials said. The new cases included  79  Omicron infections, taking the tally of those infected with the variant to 797. With these additions, the state's coronavirus tally rose to  67,93,297, while the death toll increased to  1,41,594. Health Minister Rajesh Tope said earlier in the day that the state government has not yet considered shutting down local trains in Mumbai and imposing inter-district travel restrictions as the number of hospitalisations was still low. He ruled out the possibility of a lockdown in the state at this point of time. Mumbai alone reported 20,181 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a new record for the city, and four more deaths. The slum-dominated and densely populated Dharavi area of Mumbai recorded 107 new coronavirus cases, highest since the pandemic began in March 2020, civic officials said. The previous record of daily cases in the area was 99, recorded on April 8, 2021, during the second wave of the pandemic.

  • Good morning readers and welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's coverage on the latest updates and developments on the COVID-19. Our team of journalists will keep you abreast with trends from its fast spreading variant omicron as well. Happy reading.

