LIVE: India's records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases after 7 months; Swara Bhaskar tests positive

Swara Bhasker tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantineActor Swara Bhasker on Friday said she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine. In a Twitter post, the 33-year-old actor shared that she and her family members developed symptoms for COVID-19 since January 5 and had isolated themselves. "Hello Covid! Just got my RT-PCR test resulted and have tested positive. Been isolating and in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. So grateful for family & to be at home. Stay safe everyone," Bhasker said.