Omicron new variant in India: What are high-risk states up to

COVID-19 in India: While the Maharashtra government said it will form a committee to monitor the COVID situation in the state, Gujarat has reportedly asked officials to conduct "compulsory" testing of travellers arriving in the state from other countries.

Several states in India have ramped up testing, formed committees and held meetings to review the COVID-19 situation even as the Centre is "proactively" carrying out risk assessment in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in other countries. In his speech in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Union Health Minister Mansukh mandaviya said that in the wake of the festive and new year season, states have been advised to make sure people wear masks, use sanitisers and maintain social distancing.

"States are advised to increase genome-sequencing to timely identify the new variant of COVID-19...They have also been directed to increasing awareness for precautionary doses," mandaviya said.

What are high-risk states up to? Check out here:

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra health department has asked all the district administrations and municipal corporations to increase COVID-19 tests. All the districts have been directed to follow a five-point programme -- test, track, treat, vaccinate and (ensure) COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state government will form a committee/ task force in coordination with the Centre to monitor the COVID situation in the state.

Kerala

The Kerala government sounded an alert of a possible spread of the virus and directed the district authorities to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples for tracking the new variants. People in the state were urged to wear face masks to cover their mouth and nose.

"Wash your hands frequently with soap and water. All unvaccinated individuals should be vaccinated and those who have not taken the backup dose should do that. Thorough medical examination of people with symptoms should be done and genome sequencing will be strengthened to monitor new variants," the minister's office said in a statement.

The officials were directed to increase the facilities in the hospitals for treating COVID patients. They were asked to strengthen awareness activities and monitor hospital admissions regularly.

Delhi

The Delhi government is keeping a watch on the COVID-19 situation and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed the health department to ensure genome sequencing of samples and take other steps needed to meet any eventuality, officials said. The chief minister also called an emergency meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the city on Thursday.

West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee advised health officials to form a committee of experts to keep an eye on the emerging situation. "Set up a team of experts to monitor the situation. The health secretary will be leading the team. Genome sequencing should continue," she said.

Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand government is preparing to issue a fresh set of standard operating procedures on COVID-19 based on the Centre's guidelines following a sudden spurt in cases in some countries, Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said earlier.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government will increase testing and send all the samples of fresh COVID-19 cases for genome sequencing to the laboratory. State Health Minister Sudhakar said the government will start monitoring international passengers at Bengaluru airport. He, however, did not specify from which date the monitoring process will begin at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

He urged people to take all three jabs of COVID vaccine and use face masks at crowded places. "We have not decided on issuing guidelines on the measures to be taken," he added.

Gujarat

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel on Wednesday asked officials to conduct "compulsory" testing of travellers arriving in the state from other countries. Patel reviewed the availability of beds, ventilators, medicines, and oxygen supply in health centres and civil hospitals across the state during a meeting.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday said people suffering from serious, incurable diseases, and the elderly will have to take special precautions.

He directed officials to monitor the new COVID-19 variant, ramp up testing and conduct genome sequencing of fresh cases. He also asked them to make people aware of wearing masks in crowded public places such as hospitals, buses, railway stations and markets.

Adityanath ordered officials to create new posts of specialist doctors by examining the updated requirements of medical institutions and ensuring availability of life-saving medicines in the state.

He Officials were also directed to reactivate the Integrated COVID Command and Control Room (ICCC) and also activate the public address system. "The changing trend of COVID should be closely monitored. The Medical Education and Health Department should prepare with better coordination," he said, asking officials to maintain constant communication with the Union Health Ministry.

Haryana

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said the state has RT-PCR testing facilities and adequate stocks of medicine in all districts, along with a sufficient supply of oxygen in plants. Ventilators are also available in sufficient numbers. He advised people to follow all guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies)