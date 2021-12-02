Omicron concerns: Maharashtra revises travel rules for passengers from South Africa, 2 other ‘high-risk countries’

The Maharashtra government again updated travel guidelines on Thursday for passengers arriving in the state from South Africa, where the new COVID-19 variant Omicron was first detected, and a few neighbouring countries.

Earlier in the day, the state government had created an ultra-risk category for travellers from South Africa and five other countries in view of the Omicron strain of coronavirus . It has now further classified South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe as high-risk countries.

It clarified that the categorisation as ‘high-risk countries’ is a dynamic exercise based on the evolving situation of the Omicron variant of the COVID 19 and hence will be updated as required by the Maharashtra government.

According to the updated rules, air passengers coming from high-risk countries and those who have visited these countries in the past 15 days may be deplaned on priority and separate counters will be arranged at all international airports in Maharashtra for their screening and verification.

All high-risk air passengers shall have to undergo an RT-PCR test immediately on arrival and a second one on the seventh day. These passengers need to undergo mandatory 7-day institutional quarantine as well, the government said.

It added that if any of the RT-PCR tests are found to be positive, then the person will be shifted to a hospital with COVID-19 treatment facilities, and in case of a negative result on the seventh day, the person will have to undergo a further seven days of home quarantine.

The information regarding passengers’ travel in the last 15 days shall also be cross-checked by immigration on arrival. In the case of domestic air travel, passengers will either have to be fully vaccinated or compulsorily carry an RT-PCR test certificate showing negative result within 72 hours before boarding, the government has ordered.