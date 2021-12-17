Omicron: Man who got three COVID-19 shots tests positive for variant

A 29-year-old man who had arrived in Mumbai from New York tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release. Notably, the man, who has no symptoms, had taken three doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, it added.

He tested positive for COVID-19 in a test conducted at the airport on November 9, after which his samples were sent for genome sequencing. Two of his high-risk contacts tested negative for coronavirus, BMC said.

"The patient has been admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure and he has no symptoms," the civic body said in a release. This raised the tally of Omicron patients found in the country's financial capital to 15, including five who are from outside Mumbai.

But 13 of these patients have already been discharged from hospitals. In fact, none of the 15 Omicron patients found in the city so far has reported severe symptoms, the BMC said.