Maharashtra reopens schools for classes 1 to 12 as COVID-19 cases decline

Maharashtra reopened schools on Monday for classes 1 to 12 as COVID-19 declined in the states. Even though schools have reopened, students have the option to continue with online classes too.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the decision to reopen schools for primary classes to XII from Monday was taken after complete thought was given to the issue. Schools were shut last month after a spike in COVID-19 cases across the state.

Tope said the opening of schools was necessary for the brain development of children and it was not right to keep them at home for long. The reopening of schools was a risk or middle path the state government decided upon to stop the spread of the virus as well as ensure children do not suffer.

"We have given a lot of flexibility and also stressed that following COVID-19 norms is a must," the minister said, adding that parents must send their wards to school.

Schools reopen for classes 1-12th in Mumbai. Visuals from Andhra Education Society in Wadala. "It feels good to be back. All of us should maintain social distancing, and wear masks," a student says pic.twitter.com/tcU4faBEDB — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022

Backing Tope, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray said, "We've not made students' physical presence mandatory in schools. A few districts are opening schools, a few districts are not. Parents may send their wards with permission. We request everyone to follow COVID19-appropriate behaviour."