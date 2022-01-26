Omicron News LIVE Updates: US asks citizens to reconsider travelling to India due to COVID-19

COVID-19: Discharges overtake number of infections in Karnataka, as cases dips to 41,400After fresh infections dropped over the past two days, the number of discharges overtook new coronavirus cases in Karnataka on Tuesday, which further declined to 41,400, taking the tally to 36,05,508. According to a health department bulletin, 52 deaths were recorded, pushing the death toll to 38,666. The state had recorded 46,426 fresh infections on Monday as against 50,210 on Sunday. There were 53,093 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 32,16,070, a bulletin said.Of the new cases, 19,105 were from Bengaluru Urban which saw 33,011 people being discharged and 19 virus-related deaths. The total number of active cases across the state is now at 3,50,742.While the positivity rate for the day stood at 26.70 percent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.12 percent. After Bengaluru Urban, Kalaburagi accounted for the second highest number of deaths with 5, Dakshina Kannada and Belagavi (4 each), Bengaluru Rural (3) followed by Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Hassan, Mysuru and Tumakuru (2 each).