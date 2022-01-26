Omicron News LIVE Updates: US asks citizens to reconsider travelling to India due to COVID-19

Mini

Omicron India News LIVE Updates: The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 163.49 crore on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said. More than 51 lakh (51,64,473) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm. Over 93 lakh (93,53,837) precaution doses have been given to healthcare workers, frontline workers and citizens aged 60 and above with comorbidities so far. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.