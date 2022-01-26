0

Omicron News LIVE Updates: US asks citizens to reconsider travelling to India due to COVID-19

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Omicron India News LIVE Updates: The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 163.49 crore on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said. More than 51 lakh (51,64,473) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm. Over 93 lakh (93,53,837) precaution doses have been given to healthcare workers, frontline workers and citizens aged 60 and above with comorbidities so far. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

Omicron News LIVE Updates: US asks citizens to reconsider travelling to India due to COVID-19

  • COVID-19: Discharges overtake number of infections in Karnataka, as cases dips to 41,400
     

    After fresh infections dropped over the past two days, the number of discharges overtook new coronavirus cases in Karnataka on Tuesday, which further declined to 41,400, taking the tally to 36,05,508. According to a health department bulletin, 52 deaths were recorded, pushing the death toll to 38,666. The state had recorded 46,426 fresh infections on Monday as against 50,210 on Sunday. There were 53,093 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 32,16,070, a bulletin said. Of the new cases, 19,105 were from Bengaluru Urban which saw 33,011 people being discharged and 19 virus-related deaths. The total number of active cases across the state is now at 3,50,742. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 26.70 percent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.12 percent. After Bengaluru Urban, Kalaburagi accounted for the second highest number of deaths with 5, Dakshina Kannada and Belagavi (4 each), Bengaluru Rural (3) followed by Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Hassan, Mysuru and Tumakuru (2 each).

  • US asks its citizens to reconsider travelling to India due to COVID-19

     

    The US on Tuesday advised its citizens to reconsider any travel to India due to the current high level of COVID-19 cases in the country. The latest travel advisory from the US State Department also advised them to exercise increased caution in India due to crime and terrorism. The new advisory comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Level-3 Travel Health Notice for India due to COVID-19, indicating a high level of COVID-19 in the country. "Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorised vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC's specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers, the State Department said.

  • COVID-19: UP reports 15 more deaths, over 11,500 new cases

     

    Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 death toll rose to 23,088 on Tuesday with 15 more fatalities, while the infection tally reached 19,69,368 following the detection of 11,583 new cases, officials said. Of the 15 deaths, two each were reported from Ghaziabad and Moradabad, they said. In the last 24 hours, 18,875 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries so far in the state to 18,59,717. The number of active cases in the state stands at 86,563, they said.

  • Maharashtra logs sharp rise in COVID-19 deaths at 86;  33,914 new cases recorded

     

    Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 33,914 new coronavirus cases, including 13 of the Omicron variant, and a sharp jump in deaths at 86, the state health department said. The daily figure is a jump of 5,628 from 28,286 coronavirus cases registered a day ago. On Monday, the state had recorded 36 deaths linked to the infection. The department said 30,500 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative number to 71,20,436.The coronavirus recovery rate in the state is 94.07 percent. Currently, 16,20,371 people are in-home quarantine and another 3,358 in institutional quarantine, it said in a bulletin."Today, 13 patients with the Omicron infection have been reported in the state. All these cases have been reported by B J Medical College (where swab samples were sent for genome sequencing)," it said.

  • Good morning readers!

    Welcome to the live blog on COVID-19. We will bring to you all the latest developments related to the pandemic, vaccination drive, restrictions imposed or eased, and much more here.

