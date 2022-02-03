Omicron News LIVE Updates: India adds 1,72,433 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate above 10% again

Mini

Omicron News LIVE Updates: A COVID-19 outbreak hit the Indian cricket team on Wednesday as three main players -- senior opener Shikhar Dhawan, reserve opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer -- tested positive for the virus during their mandatory isolation period before the start of West Indies series. Four other persons, including net bowler Navdeep Saini, have also tested positive for COVID-19. Saini is also on standby list. The remaining three who tested positive for the virus are non-playing members -- fielding coach T Dilip, security liaison officer B Lokesh and masseur Rajeev Kumar. "The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Mayank Agarwal to India's ODI squad after seven members, including three players of Team India (Senior Men) tested positive for COVID-19 following three rounds of RT-PCR testing," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement. The Indian team assembled in Ahmedabad on January 31 for the upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies and were going through a three-day isolation period post their break from the South Africa series.