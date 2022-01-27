Omicron Highlights: Delhi eases COVID-19 curbs, Mumbai records drop in cases; Tamil Nadu schools to open from Feb 1

Omicron News Highlights: With 2,86,384 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,03,71,500, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll has climbed to 4,91,700 with 573 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases have decreased to 22,02,472 and comprise 5.46 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.33 percent, the ministry said. A reduction of 20,546 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 19.59 percent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 17.75 percent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,76,77,328 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 percent.
95% of India's adult population given first dose of Covid vaccine, 74% fully inoculated: Health ministry
Ninety five per cent of India's eligible adult population has been administered the first dose of Covid vaccine while 74 per cent are fully inoculated, the Union health ministry said on Thursday as the total vaccine doses administered has crossed 164.35 crore. Tll 7 pm, 49,69,805 vaccine doses have been administered. As many as 1,03,04,847 precaution doses have been administered to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities.
Bengal registers 3,608 new COVID-19 cases
West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 19,82,862 on Thursday as 3,608 people tested positive for the infection, 1,361 less than the previous day, a health bulletin said. Thirty-six more people succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's death toll to 20,481.
EU regulator recommends Pfizer's COVID pill be authorised
The European Medicines Agency has recommended that Pfizer's coronavirus antiviral drug be authorised for use in the 27-nation European Union, the first time the agency has recommended a pill for treating COVID-19. In a statement on Thursday, the EU drug regulator said giving the green light to Pfizer's Paxlovoid could help people infected with COVID-19 avoid more serious disease and being hospitalised.
Dip in new cases at 38,083 in Karnataka
Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases, which dipped to 38,083 in Karnataka on Thursday taking the tally to 36,92,496, The death toll climbed to 38,754, with 49 more deaths recorded. The state had yesterday reported 48,905 new infections. There were 67,236 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 33,25,001, a bulletin said. Of the new cases, 17,717 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 43,997 people being discharged and 12 virus-related deaths.
Coronavirus: Rajasthan reports 9,227 fresh cases
Rajasthan recorded 20 coronavirus deaths and 9,227 fresh cases on Thursday, according to a Health Department bulletin. So far, 9,181 people have died from the infection in the state. Of the 20 deaths, eight took place in Jaipur, two in Jhunjhunu, one each in Alwar, Bhilwara, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Karauli, Kota, Nagaur and Sikar.
Mumbai's COVID-19 cases drop to 1,384
Mumbai on Thursday recorded 1,384 fresh cases of COVID-19, down from 1,858 a day ago, while 12 more people died due to complications related to the infection, the city civic body said. With this, the overall number of COVID-19 cases in the Maharashtra capital rose to 10,41,747, while the toll increased to 16,581, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin.
Tamil Nadu lifts night curfews effective January 28
Covid curbs extended till Feb 28 as positivity rate in 407 districts still above 10%, says MHA
The Union Home Ministry on Thursday extended the existing COVID-19 containment measures till February 28 in view of the wave of infections, driven by the Omicron variant, still raging and 407 districts reporting a positivity rate of over 10 per cent. In a communication to all states and Union territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said active cases have increased to over 22 lakh even though a majority of the patients are recovering fast and a low percentage of cases are in hospitals.
Delhi reports 4,291 COVID cases, 9,397 recoveries
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tests positive
Union Home Secretary writes to chief secretaries all States/UTs, asking to issues necessary directions to authorities concerned for effective management of the disease
Israel sees Holocaust tropes in COVID protests fuelling anti-Semitism
Protesters against COVID-19 measures who liken themselves to Jews under Nazi persecution are stoking global anti-Semitism, the Israeli government said in a report marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Such Holocaust tropes have become "widespread" and, along with violent demonstrations linked to Israel's May war in Gaza, were main factors behind physical or online attacks on Jews in Europe and North America last year, said the 152-page report by the Diaspora Affairs Ministry.
Early signs of Covid case plateauing reported but need to be observed, says govt
Early indications of Covid infections plateauing have been reported in some places but the trend needs to be observed, the Union government said on Thursday whilst noting that 400 districts have logged weekly Covid positivity of over 10 per cent. Stressing the need to continue with precautions to curb the surge in infections, it noted that Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan were recording a high number of Covid cases.
Active COVID-19 cases, corresponding deaths much lower during present wave compared to earlier surges, said Centre
Govt quashes COVID-19 booster dose myths
The media reports on this are totally wrong. All factual information based on scientific evidences will be made public: Ministry of Health over media reports on discussions in govt whether COVID19 booster dose should be given or not
11 states have over 50,000 active Covid cases; Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala have over 3 lakh active infections: Govt
Bengaluru records 185 new Omicron cases
185 new Omicron cases are confirmed in Bengaluru today, taking the overall tally in Karnataka to 1,115: State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has now upgraded the permission for COVAXIN and Covishield from restricted use in emergency situations to normal new drug permission in the adult population with certain conditions: Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya
Polish defence minister tests positive for COVID
Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak tweeted on Thursday that he has tested positive for coronavirus, as the Omicron variant takes hold across the country and tensions mount between Poland's neighbours Ukraine and Russia. "I feel well, I will carry out my duties under isolation," said Blaszczak, who is 52. Poland reported a record 57,659 new daily COVID-19 infections on Thursday. Authorities have said the latest wave will drive case numbers to levels not yet seen in Poland, with estimates of the peak ranging from 60,000 to as many as 140,000 daily infections.
South Korea expert defends use of rapid tests as omicron surges
South Korea's top infectious disease expert defended the move to expand the use of rapid testing despite accuracy concerns, as the country broke its daily coronavirus record for the third straight day. The 14,518 confirmed new cases on Thursday were 1,500 more than Wednesday and about double the cases reported on Monday, illustrating a tidal wave of infections driven by the highly contagious omicron variant. The surge, which could continue for weeks, has left health authorities scrambling to reshape the country's pandemic response, such as treating a larger number of mild cases at home and shortening quarantine periods.
Regular market approval granted for Covishield, Covaxin for use in adult population
India's drug regulator on Thursday granted regular market approval for COVID-19 vaccines Covishield and Covaxin for use in the adult population subject to certain conditions, official sources said. The approval was granted under the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019.
Puducherry logs 940 new COVID-19 cases; sees decline in infections
The union territory of Puducherry registered a decline in number of fresh coronavirus cases with 940 being reported in the last 24 hours, a senior health department official said on Thursday. One more person- an 80-year old woman - succumbed to the virus in Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh pushing the toll to 1,916, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release. The 940 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 2,217 samples and were spread over Puducherry (635), Karaikal (234), Yanam (57) and Mahe (14). The overall tally rose to 1,57,698, he said. The number of fresh cases had ranged between 1,130 and 1,504 during the previous three days. The number of active cases stood at 15,751 with 226 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 15,525 in-home isolation, the Health Department official said.
Delhi eases COVID-19 curbs
Weekend curfew, odd-even for shops removed.
Night curfew to continue.
Schools' opening to be taken up in next DDMA meet.
Weddings to be held with a maximum of 200 people or 50 percent capacity. 50% capacity for bars, restaurants and cinema halls.
Govt offices to operate with 50 percent capacity
Odisha logs 5,901 fresh COVID-19 cases, 8 fatalities
Odisha recorded 5,901 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, 1,515 less than the previous day, raising the tally to 12,31,169, the health department said in a bulletin. The death toll mounted to 8,550 with eight more fatalities - three deaths in Sundargarh, and one each in Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Keonjhar, Koraput and Rayagada. The coastal state now has 70,327 active cases, while 11,52,239 patients have so far recovered from the disease, including 10,078 since Wednesday, it said. Khurda district reported 1,430 new infections, followed by 545 in Sundargarh and 402 in Cuttack. Odisha had logged 7,416 cases and 10 deaths on Wednesday.
Anti-Covid drugs potent against Omicron, antibody therapies less effective: Study
The current drugs to treat COVID-19 remain very effective against the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to a laboratory study. However, available antibody therapies -- typically given intravenously in hospitals -- are substantially less effective against Omicron compared to earlier variants of the virus, the researchers said. The lab tests also showed that some antibodies have entirely lost their ability to neutralise Omicron at realistic dosages, they said. "The bottom line is we have countermeasures to treat Omicron. That's good news," said study lead author Yoshihiro Kawaoka, from the University of WisconsinMadison in the US. "However, this is all in laboratory studies. Whether this translates into humans, we don't know yet," Kawaoka said. The findings, published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday, corroborate other studies that show most available antibody treatments are less effective against Omicron.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal chairing DDMA meeting over COVID-19 situation in the national capital. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is also present in the virtual meeting.
One-day recoveries surpass fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh
Single-day recoveries outnumbered fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh as 348 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, while 194 new infections were reported, a health department official said on Thursday. The fresh cases pushed the tally in the northeastern state to 60,792, he said. Altogether, 57,199 people have recovered from the disease so far, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients is currently at 94.09 percent, he said. The death toll in the frontier state remained at 284 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the SSO said.
The COVID situation is in control. Today Delhi will report less than 5,000 cases and the positivity rate will also come down from the existing 10 percent, says Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain
Sweden extends pandemic curbs by two weeks amid record Omicron spread
Sweden will extend its current pandemic measures by another two weeks, the minister for health said on Wednesday, as the Omicron variant is spreading at record speed. The curbs mean bars and restaurants have to close at 2300 and there is a cap of 500 people inside larger indoor venues. "We have an extremely high level of spread," Health Minister Lena Hallengren told a news conference. "The restrictions must remain in place for two weeks. If everything goes as planned and if the situation allows, the restrictions will be lifted after that." Sweden has seen some 270,000 confirmed cases in the last seven days but limited testing means the health agency believes the real number could be over half a million.