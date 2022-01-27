0

  • Omicron News LIVE Updates: DDMA to decide on lifting COVID curbs in Delhi; Haryana extends restrictions till Feb 10

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
  • Maharashtra records 35,756 new COVID-19 cases; deaths remain high at  79

     

    Maharashtra recorded 35,756 new coronavirus cases, up from 33,914 logged a day ago, while deaths linked to the infection remained high at 79, the state health department said. No new case of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus was reported in the state, the department said in a bulletin. With these additions, the state's COVID-19 caseload rose to 76,05,181, while the death toll reached 1,42,316, it said. On Tuesday, the state had reported 86 deaths linked to the infection. To date, a total of 2,858 patients have been found infected with the highly contagious Omicron variant in the state of which 1,534 have already recovered. The health department had sent 6,328 swab samples for genome sequencing of which results of only 92 are awaited, the bulletin said.

  • Delhi's active Covid-19 caseload drops by 50% in 12 days

     

    The number of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi has halved in just 12 days after rising to a high of 94,160 on January 13, while it took 21 days for the active caseload to drop by half during the second wave last year. The third wave of the pandemic saw the active cases peaking to 94,160 on January 13. The number dropped to 42,010 by Tuesday. During the ferocious second wave last year, active cases had risen to a high of 99,752 on April 28 and the number reduced to 45,047 by May 19. Experts said the decline in cases is in line with their expectations. It was expected. The rise was very rapid. The R naught value -- which indicates the spread of COVID-19 -- was around 4, which means a person would infect the entire family within two days.

  • Haryana govt extends Covid-related restrictions till February 10
     


    The Haryana government on Wednesday extended Covid-related restrictions in the state till February 10 but allowed malls and markets to remain open till 7 pm, extending the relaxation by one hour. Initially, various restrictions imposed by the January 5 order in some districts, which had witnessed a big spike in cases, were imposed in all districts, the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA) had said in an earlier order issued on January 13. Now, the guidelines released through orders on January 5, 10, 13 and 18 have been extended till February 10, as per the HSDMA order dated January 26. As per an earlier order, the restrictions which had been extended up to January 28, will now remain in force till 5 am of February 10.

  • Mumbai reports 1,858 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

     

    Mumbai reported 1,858 new coronavirus infections and 13 deaths on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release. The city has been reporting fewer than 2,000 cases for the last three days. The caseload of the financial capital of the country went up to 10,40,363, while the death toll rose to 16,569. The new daily cases were hovering over 2,000 since December 29, 2021. With 1,656 patients being discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, the tally of recoveries increased to 9,98,698. There are 22,364 active patients in the city now. The civic body carried out 42,315 coronavirus tests during the day, increasing the total of tests to 1,50,88,261. The recovery rate in the city is 96 percent, while the period taken for the caseload to double is now 185 days.

  • Good morning readers!

    Welcome to the live blog on COVID-19. Our team of reporters will bring to you all the latest developments related to the pandemic.

