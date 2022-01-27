Omicron News LIVE Updates: DDMA to decide on lifting COVID curbs in Delhi; Haryana extends restrictions till Feb 10

Mini

Omicron News LIVE Updates: The number of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi has halved in just 12 days after rising to a high of 94,160 on January 13, while it took 21 days for the active caseload to drop by half during the second wave last year. The third wave of the pandemic saw the active cases peaking to 94,160 on January 13. The number dropped to 42,010 by Tuesday. During the ferocious second wave last year, active cases had risen to a high of 99,752 on April 28 and the number reduced to 45,047 by May 19. Experts said the decline in cases is in line with their expectations. It was expected. The rise was very rapid. The R naught value -- which indicates the spread of COVID-19 -- was around 4, which means a person would infect the entire family within two days. The recovery is faster. The incubation period is shorter, hardly two to three days.