Omicron News LIVE Updates: DDMA to decide on lifting COVID curbs in Delhi; Haryana extends restrictions till Feb 10

Maharashtrarecords 35,756 new COVID-19 cases; deaths remain high at 79Maharashtra recorded 35,756 new coronavirus cases, up from 33,914 logged a day ago, while deaths linked to the infection remained high at 79, the state health department said. No new case of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus was reported in the state, the department said in a bulletin.With these additions, the state's COVID-19 caseload rose to 76,05,181, while the death toll reached 1,42,316, it said. On Tuesday, the state had reported 86 deaths linked to the infection.To date, a total of 2,858 patients have been found infected with the highly contagious Omicron variant in the state of which 1,534 have already recovered. The health department had sent 6,328 swab samples for genome sequencing of which results of only 92 are awaited, the bulletin said.