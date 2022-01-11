Omicron News LIVE Updates: International travellers to undergo 7-day mandatory home quarantine from today

Chile, a vaccine front-runner, launches fourth COVID doseChile, one of the world's fastest movers on COVID-19 vaccines, started its campaign to give fourth doses on Monday to immunocompromised people, a regional first, as infections rise driven by the fast spread of the Omicron variant. The South American country has seen daily infections rise to over 4,000, doubling over the last week, government data show, a reflection of soaring infections globally, despite hopes over data suggesting Omicron may be less fatal, if more contagious."This vaccine, this fourth dose or second booster dose, will be available to everyone. We start today with immunocompromised people and we will continue with maximum speed," said Chile's President Sebastian Pinera at a hospital in capital Santiago.