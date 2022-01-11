0

Omicron News LIVE Updates: International travellers to undergo 7-day mandatory home quarantine from today

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Omicron News Latest Updates: More than 9 lakh healthcare and frontline workers, and 60-plus citizens with comorbidities received their third COVID jab on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said, as the country began administering a "precautionary" dose against the infection. The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 152.78 crore (1,52,78,35,951) with over 82 lakh (82,76,158) doses being administered on Monday (till 7 pm). Over 82 lakh doses include 21,49,200 given to the beneficiaries in the 15-18 years age group. The total doses administered to this category of beneficiaries is 2,59,87,741 so far, the ministry said. The precaution doses are being rolled out as the country witnessed a massive spike in COVID cases. According to the health ministry data, 4,91,013 precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers, 1,90,383 to frontline workers, and 2,54,868 to the 60-plus population with comorbidities on Monday.

  • Chile, a vaccine front-runner, launches fourth COVID dose
     

    Chile, one of the world's fastest movers on COVID-19 vaccines, started its campaign to give fourth doses on Monday to immunocompromised people, a regional first, as infections rise driven by the fast spread of the Omicron variant. The South American country has seen daily infections rise to over 4,000, doubling over the last week, government data show, a reflection of soaring infections globally, despite hopes over data suggesting Omicron may be less fatal, if more contagious. "This vaccine, this fourth dose or second booster dose, will be available to everyone. We start today with immunocompromised people and we will continue with maximum speed," said Chile's President Sebastian Pinera at a hospital in capital Santiago.

  • Good morning readers!

    Welcome to the live blog on COVID-19. Our team of reporters will bring to you the latest developments related to the pandemic.

