Omicron News LIVE Updates: International travellers to undergo 7-day mandatory home quarantine from today

Mini

Omicron News Latest Updates: More than 9 lakh healthcare and frontline workers, and 60-plus citizens with comorbidities received their third COVID jab on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said, as the country began administering a "precautionary" dose against the infection. The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 152.78 crore (1,52,78,35,951) with over 82 lakh (82,76,158) doses being administered on Monday (till 7 pm). Over 82 lakh doses include 21,49,200 given to the beneficiaries in the 15-18 years age group. The total doses administered to this category of beneficiaries is 2,59,87,741 so far, the ministry said. The precaution doses are being rolled out as the country witnessed a massive spike in COVID cases. According to the health ministry data, 4,91,013 precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers, 1,90,383 to frontline workers, and 2,54,868 to the 60-plus population with comorbidities on Monday.