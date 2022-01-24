Omicron News LIVE Updates: India's COVID tally above 3 lakh; positivity rate above 20% for 1st time since May 2021

Mini

Omicron News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the decision to reopen schools for primary classes to XII from Monday was taken after complete thought was given to the issue. Schools were shut last month after a spike in COVID-19 cases across the state. Tope said the opening of schools was necessary for the brain development of children and it was not right to keep them at home for long. The reopening of schools was a risk or middle path the state government decided upon to stop the spread of the virus as well as ensure children do not suffer. "We have given a lot of flexibility and also stressed that following COVID-19 norms is a must," the minister said, adding that parents must send their wards to school. While COVID-19 cases have increased over the past few days, 90-95 percent oxygen and ICU beds are vacant, he said, adding that restrictions would be eased if the rate of hospitalisation remains low.