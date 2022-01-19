0

Omicron News LIVE Updates: India adds 2.83 lakh COVID cases, biggest increase in 8 months; Omicron's tally nears 9,000

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Omicron News LIVE Updates: With 2,82,970 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,79,01,241, which includes 8,961 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The active cases have increased to 18,31,000, the highest in 232 days. The active cases stood at 18,95,520 on May 31 last year. The death toll has climbed to 4,87,202 with 441 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. There has been an 0.79 percent increase in Omicron cases since Tuesday, the ministry said. Experts said it is not possible to undertake genome sequencing of each and every sample but stressed that the current wave is largely being driven by the Omicron variant. The active cases comprise 4.83 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.88 percent, the ministry said.

  • Today's Data Highlights (January 19)

     

    - 2,82,970 new cases, 441 new deaths, 1,88,157 new recoveries, 94,372 rise in active cases

    - New cases 18.89 percent higher than the previous day

    - New cases highest in 248 days

    - Active cases highest in 232 days 

    - Karnataka reports 41,457 new cases, Maharashtra 39,207, Kerala 28,481

    - Kerala reports 122 new deaths (including 83 backlog), Maharashtra 53, Delhi 38

    - 6 states/UTs report fall in the active cases

    - Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is +74% (world average is +12%)

    - 76.35 lakh new vaccinations. 158.88 crore total. 17.23 lakh of 18+ population received their first dose yesterday, 41.41 lakh second dose. 12.03 lakh of 15-18 year olds received their first dose yesterday. 5.68 lakh received the precaution dose. 66.69 crore fully vaccinated

    - 18.7 lakh new tests. All-India test daily positivity rate: 15.13% (14.43% the previous day)

    - Daily test positivity rate: Goa 45.79%, Kerala 35.27%, Puducherry 34.72%

    - Test positivity rate (weekly average): Goa 39.49%, Puducherry 33.56%, West Bengal 28.70%

  • China reports fewest daily local confirmed COVID-19 cases in two weeks


    China reported the lowest daily count of local confirmed COVID-19 infections in two weeks on Wednesday after cities sealed up areas of virus risk, quarantined infections and conducted mass testing. Mainland China reported a total of 55 domestically transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms for Tuesday, according to official data on Wednesday, lower than 127 a day earlier and marking the fewest since Jan. 4. The drop was mainly driven by fewer infections in the central city of Anyang, which reported 29 new local symptomatic cases for Jan 18, compared with 94 the prior day, data from the National Health Commission showed.

  • India reports 2,82,970 COVID-19 cases (44,889 more than yesterday), 441 deaths, and 1,88,157 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.
     

    Active case: 18,31,000
    Daily positivity rate: 15.13%

  • Maharashtra records 39,207 COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths

     

    Maharashtra recorded 39,207 new coronavirus infections, 26 percent more than the previous day, and 53 pandemic-related deaths, the health department said. No new case of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus was reported in the state since Monday evening, it said in a statement. The coronavirus caseload of the state rose to 72,82,128, while the death toll reached 1,41,885. The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stands at 94.32 percent.The number of active cases is 2,67,659. The state's case positivity rate is 20.05 percent. The positivity rate indicates the percentage of people testing positive in the tests conducted. Maharashtra's case fatality rate is 1.94 percent. Currently, 23,44,919 people are in-home quarantine and 2,960 persons are in institutional quarantine.
     

  • Gujarat logs highest one-day surge of 17,119 COVID-19 cases; 10 die, active tally at 79,600

     

    Gujarat on Tuesday recorded 17,119 new coronavirus infections, its highest single-day tally so far, which took the caseload to 9,56,112, while 10 patients succumbed to the infection, the health department said. The state's previous one-day high was 14,605 cases, recorded on April 30 last year, before dropping to a single-digit (eight) on September 19. The number of COVID-19 cases surged to 17,119 from 12,753 on Monday, a rise of 4,366. Also, 7,883 patients were discharged during the day, which pushed the number of recovered cases to 8,66,338, as per a health department release. With this, the state's tally of active cases rose sharply to 79,600 with the condition of 113 patients being critical, it said. Gujarat also reported a sharp rise in deaths with 10 patients succumbing in the last 24 hours, raising the total fatalities to 10,174, the release said.

  • Mumbai Police says 28 of its personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases in the force to 1,273.

  • COVID-19 health emergency could be over this year, says WHO


    The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization said Tuesday that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic deaths, hospitalizations and lockdowns could be over this year if huge inequities in vaccinations and medicines are addressed quickly. Dr. Michael Ryan, speaking during a panel discussion on vaccine equity hosted by the World Economic Forum, said we may never end the virus because such pandemic viruses end up becoming part of the ecosystem. But we have a chance to end the public health emergency this year if we do the things that we've been talking about, he said. WHO has slammed the imbalance in COVID-19 vaccination between rich and poor countries as a catastrophic moral failure. Fewer than 10% of people in lower-income countries have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Good morning readers.

    Welcome to the live blog on COVID-19. Catch all the latest developments related to the pandemic here.

