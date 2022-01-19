Omicron News LIVE Updates: India adds 2.83 lakh COVID cases, biggest increase in 8 months; Omicron's tally nears 9,000

Today's Data Highlights (January 19)





- 2,82,970 new cases, 441 new deaths, 1,88,157 new recoveries, 94,372 rise in active cases

- New cases 18.89 percent higher than the previous day

- New cases highest in 248 days

- Active cases highest in 232 days

- Karnataka reports 41,457 new cases, Maharashtra 39,207, Kerala 28,481

- Kerala reports 122 new deaths (including 83 backlog), Maharashtra 53, Delhi 38

- 6 states/UTs report fall in the active cases

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is +74% (world average is +12%)

- 76.35 lakh new vaccinations. 158.88 crore total. 17.23 lakh of 18+ population received their first dose yesterday, 41.41 lakh second dose. 12.03 lakh of 15-18 year olds received their first dose yesterday. 5.68 lakh received the precaution dose. 66.69 crore fully vaccinated

- 18.7 lakh new tests. All-India test daily positivity rate: 15.13% (14.43% the previous day)

- Daily test positivity rate: Goa 45.79%, Kerala 35.27%, Puducherry 34.72%

- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Goa 39.49%, Puducherry 33.56%, West Bengal 28.70%