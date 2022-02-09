Omicron News LIVE Updates: Kerala, Maharashtra only states to report more than 5,000 daily COVID cases

India logged 71,365 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,24,10,976, while the active cases declined to 8,92,828, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The new cases were under 1 lakh for the third straight day. The death toll climbed to 5,05,279 with 1,217 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases, the lowest in 29 days comprise 2.11 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.70 percent, the ministry said. A reduction of 1,02,063 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. While all states and union territories reported a fall in the active cases, only Kerala and Maharashtra's daily tally was above 5,000. Kerala continues to report backlog deaths and has recorded 591 backlog fatalities today.

Here are the latest updates from the pandemic:

Today's Data Highlights

- 71,365 new cases, 1,217 new deaths, 1,72,211 new recoveries, 1,02,063 fall in the active cases

- New cases 5.57% higher than the previous day

- Deaths above 1,000 for the 2nd consecutive day

- New cases below 1 lakh for the 3rd day

- Active cases below 9 lakh. Lowest in 29 days

- Kerala reports 29,471 new cases, Maharashtra 6,107, Tamil Nadu 4,519

- Kerala reports 824 new deaths (including 591 backlog), Maharashtra 57, Karnataka 51

- Only 2 states report more than 5,000 daily new cases (Kerala, Maharashtra)

- All states/UTs report fall in the active cases

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -50% (world average is -18%)

- 53.61 lakh new vaccinations. 170.87 crore total. 6.76 lakh of 18+ population received their first dose yesterday, 22.42 lakh second dose. 4.71 lakh of 15-18 year olds received their first dose yesterday, 15.54 lakh second dose. 4.18 lakh received the precaution dose yesterday. 74.08 crore fully vaccinated

- 15.71 lakh new tests. All-India test daily positivity rate: 4.54% (5.02% the previous day)

- Test positivity rate below 5% for the first time in 35 days

- Daily test positivity rate: Kerala 30.86%, Mizoram 23.70%, Goa 14.83%

- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Kerala 34.38%, Mizoram 28.34%, Puducherry 16.46%

- 610 districts (82%) of districts reporting fall in weekly test positivity rate. 111 reporting a rise (15%). No change in 22 districts (3%) (Data till February 7)

- TPR weekly average below 5% in 50% of India's districts

- 90% of urban districts and 86% of semi-urban districts reporting fall in weekly test positivity rate. 81% of rural districts reporting dip

# India reports 71,365 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,72,211 recoveries and 1,217 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

Active cases: 8,92,828 (2.11%)

Death toll: 5,05,279

Daily positivity rate: 4.54%

# Glenmark launches Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray(FabiSpray®)in India for treatment of adult patients with COVID-19,in partnership with SaNOtize. It received manufacturing-marketing approval from India's drug regulator for Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray as part of the accelerated approval process.

# Over 28 lakh covid vaccine doses have been administrated to pregnant women till February 2, says govt

As per the information on Co-WIN, 28,22,459 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to pregnant women till February 2, Rajya Sabha was informed Tuesday. Out of 28,22,459 vaccine doses, 16,53,768 beneficiaries have received the first dose and 11,68,691 women have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply.