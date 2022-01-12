Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Assam relaxes night curfew timings from Jan 13; Amarinder Singh test COVID +ve

Today's Data Highlights





- 1,94,443 new cases, 442 new deaths, 60,405 new recoveries, 1,33,873 rise in active cases

- New cases highest in 230 days. New cases 16% higher than the previous day

- Maharashtra reports 34,424 new cases, Delhi 21,259, West Bengal 21,098

- 6 states/UTs reporting more than 10k daily new cases

- Kerala reports 296 new deaths (including 277 backlog), Delhi 23, Maharashtra 22

- All 36 states/UTs report a rise in the active cases

- More than 50k COVID-19 deaths (50,053) reported till date in Kerala of which 19,377 (38.71%) have been added as backlog in last 82 days. Case fatality ratio in Kerala has since increased from 0.6% to 0.9%

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is +402% (world average is +49%)

- 85.26 lakh new vaccinations. 153.80 crore total. 19.96 lakh of 18+ population received their first dose yesterday, 37.17 lakh second dose. 19.33 lakh of 15-18 year olds received their first dose yesterday. 8.79 lakh received the precaution dose. 64.16 crore fully vaccinated

- 17.62 lakh new tests. All-India test daily positivity rate: 11.04% (10.64% the previous day)

- Daily tests highest in 124 days

- Daily test positivity rate: West Bengal 32.35%, Goa 30.37%, Delhi 25.65%

- Test positivity rate (weekly average): West Bengal 30.15%, Goa 23.64%, Maharashtra 20.86%