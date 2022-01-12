0

  • Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Assam relaxes night curfew timings from Jan 13; Amarinder Singh test COVID +ve

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Omicron News LIVE Updates: India added 1,94,720 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,60,70,510 which includes 4,868 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The active cases have increased to 9,55,319, the highest in 211 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,84,655 with 442 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. Of the total 4,868 cases of the Omicron variant, 1,805 people have recovered or migrated so far. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,281 cases followed by Rajasthan at 645, Delhi 546, Karnataka 479, and Kerala 350. The active cases comprise 2.65 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 96.01 percent, the ministry said. An increase of 1,33,873 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 11.05 percent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 9.82 percent, according to the ministry.

  • Delhi govt's online yoga classes begin for Covid patients in home isolation

     

    Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain announced that the city government's online yoga classes for coronavirus patients in home isolation kicked off on Wednesday. The city had 74,881 active coronavirus cases of which 50,796 were in home isolation on Tuesday. "Delhi government kicks off the first session of the yoga classes that was facilitated for the corona positive patient's in home isolation. This is a brilliant initiative undertaken by Delhi government to keep the people engaged in physical activities while they are in isolation," Jain said on Twitter. There will be eight classes of one hour each from 6 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 7 pm under the the "Dilli ki Yogshala" programme.

  • Kerala logs 76 new Omicron cases; Cluster detected in pvt nursing college
     

    Kerala on Wednesday reported 76 fresh Omicron cases taking the total number of people infected with the new variant of COVID-19 to 421, state health minister Veena George said here. An 'Omicron cluster' was formed at a private nursing college in Pathanamthitta where the disease was suspected to have been spread from a student who was in contact with a person arrived from abroad, she said in a statement.

  • Labs pull out all stops to cope with Omicron rush of tests

    Hiring more staff, expanding capacity and opening walk-in centres are some of the steps laboratories are taking to cope with the twin imperatives of increased tests and timely results as Covid cases spike sharply in the country. As India copes with an Omicron driven explosion in numbers, the spotlight is on laboratories that are pulling out all the stops to ensure they are able to conduct the maximum number of tests, deliver results on time and also keep their own staff safe from the contagion. The pressure has been building by the day with increasing numbers of people showing Covid symptoms booking tests to rule out or confirm the infection and many others needing a negative test to travel, attend office or enter restricted venues. There is also the added pressure of those needing non-Covid tests. "The surge has been sudden. The graph has been too vertical and we weren't expecting such a severe surge," Dr Dangs Lab CEO Arjun Dang said in the national capital.

  • MP: 5 COVID-19 positive passengers, including pregnant woman, stopped from boarding Dubai-bound flight

    A 37-year-old pregnant woman and four other passengers tested positive for coronavirus at the Indore airport on Wednesday following which they were prevented from boarding the Air India's Dubai-bound flight, an official said. The woman, who was from Bhopal and six months' pregnant, had not taken a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while the other four infected passengers were inoculated, Dr Priyanka Kourav, medical officer of the Madhya Pradesh health department, told PTI. "Every passenger boarding the weekly Indore-Dubai flight has to undergo a rapid RT-PCR test at the airport. On Wednesday, 76 passengers were tested and the results of two women, two men and a 17-year-old boy came out positive, she said. Four of the infected persons were vaccinated against the viral infection, she said. "Two of these infected passengers have taken two doses each of Sinopharm and Pfizer's vaccines for coronavirus prevention, which means both of them have received a total of four doses of the vaccines, she said. The infected passengers include one each from Indore and Barwani and three from Bhopal, the official said, adding that all the five people are asymptomatic and have been advised to isolate at home.

  • The Karnataka High Court, hearing a PIL, reprimanded the state governmnet for not taking action in the matter of violation of COVID norms during Congress' Mekedatu padayatra; asked why the government allowed the padyatra.

  • Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel tests positive for COVID-19

    Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and has isolated himself at home. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator also appealed to those who have come in contact with him to get tested. My Covid test is positive. There are mild symptoms. I have isolated myself at home. I request all those who came in contact with me in the last few days to get their test done. Please exercise caution, Goel tweeted in Hindi. Goel's family is also isolated, they said. Officials said that a few staff members in Goel's office have also tested positive and are in isolation. 

  • Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh tests positive for COVID-19


    Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection. "I have tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. Have isolated myself and request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested," he said in a tweet. The 79-year-old leader had recently formed the Punjab Lok Congress. A few days ago, Singh's wife and Congress MP from Patiala, Preneet Kaur had tested positive for the infection.

  • COVID-19 vaccination pace in children shows youth's sense of responsibility, says PM



    Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the "sense of responsibility" of the country's youth and said it manifested in the pace of Covid-19 vaccination in the 15-18 years age group that has covered over two crore children since its rollout this month. Virtually inaugurating the 25th edition of the National Youth Festival here, Modi also said his government's recent decision to increase the legal marriage age of women to 21 years was for the betterment of "our daughters" and ensure that they had a career and also the time. Hailing the pace of vaccination of the 15-18 years age group, he said this showed the "sense of responsibility" of the youngsters, especially witnessed during the pandemic period. "The role of the youth in the success of our COVID vaccination programme is being witnessed altogether at a different level. We are seeing that the youth in the 15-18 years age group are getting themselves vaccinated at a quick pace. In such a short time, over two crore children have been vaccinated. This exemplifies the sense of responsibility in today's youth and my confidence in a bright future of the country is further strengthened," he said.

  • COVID-19 cases coming down in Mumbai, says mayor; appeals to citizens to get vaccinated


    Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Wednesday said the numbers of COVID-19 cases and its fast-spreading variant Omircon were slowing coming down in the city, and appealed to citizens to get vaccinated against the viral infection. In a recorded video message issued by the mayor's office, Pednekar said out of those who died due to COVID-19 so far since February 2021, 94 percent of people were unvaccinated. Mumbai on Tuesday reported 11,647 new COVID-19 cases, a drop of 2,001 from the previous day and fourth straight day of a downward trend, taking the tally to 9,39,867, while two more patients succumbed to the infection, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). On Wednesday, Pednekar said the number of COVID-19 and Omicron cases reported daily is going down, but at the same time, it is necessary that everyone should get vaccinated against the disease. "Everyone should get vaccinated. Be vaccinated," Pednekar appealed to people. 

  • COVID-19 cases in Delhi continue to be above 20,000 but the positivity rate is stagnant at around 25 percent which is a good sign. Hospital admission rate has not risen in the past 4-5 days, if it continues, there will be some relief in restrictions, says state Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

  • Arunachal logs 186 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day spike in January

     

    Arunachal Pradesh registered the biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in January this year as 186 people tested positive for the infection, 52 more than the previous day, pushing the northeastern state's caseload to 55,878, a senior health official said. The Capital Complex region recorded the highest number of 86 new cases, followed by 16 each in Tawang and Lower Dibang Valley districts and 15 in Lohit. A CRPF personnel and a BRO official are among the new patients, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said. Arunachal Pradesh has been witnessing a spurt in coronavirus cases since January 4, with 526 new cases reported since then. The state had registered 134 fresh cases on Tuesday. The death toll remained unchanged at 282 as no fresh fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours, Jampa said.

  • 76 fresh cases of Omicron were confirmed in Kerala, taking the total number of the COVID-19 variant cases detected in the state to 421.

  • Madhya Pradesh reported 3,639 positive cases in the last 24 hours, total active cases stands at 14,413. The majority of patients are asymptomatic and only 1 percent need oxygen and ICU support. Doctors communicate twice with patients in home isolation, says State Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang

  • 43 new COVID-19 cases in Andamans, tally rises to 8,289


    The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 8,289 on Wednesday as 43 more people tested positive for the infection, 53 less than the previous day, a health bulletin said. Sixteen new patients have travel history, while 27 infections were detected during contact tracing, it said. The Union Territory now has 412 active cases, while 7,748 people have been cured of the disease thus far, including 24 in the last 24 hours, and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, the bulletin said. The administration has to date tested over 6.75 lakh samples for COVID-19, it added.

  • Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan writes to states asking it to ensure adequate stock of oxygen supply, ventilators, BiPAP, etc.

  • Today's Data Highlights

     

    - 1,94,443 new cases, 442 new deaths, 60,405 new recoveries, 1,33,873 rise in active cases

    - New cases highest in 230 days. New cases 16% higher than the previous day

    - Maharashtra reports 34,424 new cases, Delhi 21,259, West Bengal 21,098

    - 6 states/UTs reporting more than 10k daily new cases

    - Kerala reports 296 new deaths (including 277 backlog), Delhi 23, Maharashtra 22

    - All 36 states/UTs report a rise in the active cases

    - More than 50k COVID-19 deaths (50,053) reported till date in Kerala of which 19,377 (38.71%) have been added as backlog in last 82 days. Case fatality ratio in Kerala has since increased from 0.6% to 0.9%  

    - Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is +402% (world average is +49%)

    - 85.26 lakh new vaccinations. 153.80 crore total. 19.96 lakh of 18+ population received their first dose yesterday, 37.17 lakh second dose. 19.33 lakh of 15-18 year olds received their first dose yesterday. 8.79 lakh received the precaution dose. 64.16 crore fully vaccinated

    - 17.62 lakh new tests. All-India test daily positivity rate: 11.04% (10.64% the previous day)

    - Daily tests highest in 124 days 

    - Daily test positivity rate: West Bengal 32.35%, Goa 30.37%, Delhi 25.65%

    - Test positivity rate (weekly average): West Bengal 30.15%, Goa 23.64%, Maharashtra 20.86%

  • India adds nearly 2 lakh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; active caseload inches closer to 10 lakh

  • India reports 1,94,720 fresh COVID cases, 60,405 recoveries & 442 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

    Active case: 9,55,319
    Daily positivity rate: 11.05%

  • Indonesia starts COVID boosters for elderly, others at risk
     

    Indonesia kicked off a COVID-19 booster campaign for the general public on Wednesday, prioritizing third shots for the elderly and people with compromised immune systems. The government hopes to provide 21 million booster shots in January to people who received their second jabs at least six months ago. Some 117 million people in Indonesia have already received two doses of the vaccine. This effort is important to increase the immunity of society, considering the COVID-19 virus keeps mutating, President Joko Widodo said Tuesday.

  • Maharashtra records 34,424 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths; Omicron tally up by 34


    Maharashtra recorded 34,424 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 954 more than the previous day, taking the overall tally to 69,87,938, while 22 patients succumbed to the infection in the state, up from eight a day ago, a health department official said. He said Maharashtra also reported 34 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, raising their count to 1,281. Of the 34 new cases of the highly contagious variant, 25 were reported from Pune city, six from Pune rural, two from Solapur and one from Panvel. With these additions, the state's COVID-19 tally jumped to 69,87,938, while the death toll climbed to 1,41,669, the official said. Of the 34,424 new cases and 22 deaths in the state, 11,647 infections and two fatalities were reported from Mumbai city. The state had reported 33,470 COVID-19 cases and eight fatalities on Monday. The number of recovered cases increased to 66,21,070 after 18,967 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, he said.

  • Karnataka govt orders extension of stringent measures to contain COVID spread
     

    The Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to extend the stringent measures imposed to contain the surging COVID cases in the state till January 31 morning. In his order, the state Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said the containment measures will remain in force up to 5 AM on January 31 for strict implementation by Chief Commissioner BBMP, Police Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, and other Heads of Departments and Authorities. These orders were based on the decisions taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The order said that outside Bengaluru Urban district, the deputy commissioners, in consultation with health and education department officers in their respective district, considering Taluk as a unit, after assessing the prevalence of COVID 19 cases in the schools, including residential schools, and colleges in the respective Taluk may decide on closure or functioning of any school or college. 

  • At least 481 resident doctors have tested COVID positive in Maharashtra so far: Dr Avinash Dahiphale, president, Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors

  • Good morning readers!

    Welcome to the live blog on COVID-19. We will get you all the latest developments related to the pandemic, the vaccination drive, restrictions, and much more.

