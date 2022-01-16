Omicron News Latest Updates: India reports 2.71 lakh COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs; positivity rate at 16.3%

India added 2,71,202 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,71,22,164, including 7,743 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The country saw 1,702 new cases of Omicron variant, the highest in a single day so far, and an increase of 28.17 percent since Saturday. The active cases have increased to 15,50,377, the highest in 225 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,86,066 with 314 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 4.18 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 94.51 percent, the ministry said. An increase of 1,32,557 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Here are the latest updates from the pandemic:

# The Telangana government has been decided to extend the vacation of all educational institutions in the state till January 30.

Sunday lockdown being observed in Madurai amid rising COVID cases in the state of Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/lKlRBPJPHr — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2022

# Jammu & Kashmir: Weekend lockdown being observed in Doda amid rising cases. "We were already suffering because of the previous lockdowns and now this. Doda administration's decision to allow only essential services doesn't help us either," says a grocer.

# Chennai observes lockdown as part of complete lockdown on all Sundays in Tamil Nadu, amid rising COVID-19 cases.