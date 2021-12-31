COVID-19 latest updates: India records highest single-day rise of 309 cases of Omicron variant

COVID latest updates:

India saw the highest single-day rise of 309 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, taking the country's tally of such cases to 1,270, the Union health ministry said on Friday. It also recorded 16,764 fresh COVID-19 cases and 220 more fatalities due to the viral disease.

Of the 1,270 patients infected with the Omicron variant of the virus, 374 have either recuperated or migrated, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am. Of the 23 states and Union territories that have recorded Omicron cases so far, Maharashtra has registered the highest number of 450, followed by Delhi (320), Kerala (109) and Gujarat (97).

The daily rise in the number of coronavirus cases crossed the 16,000 mark after 64 days, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 3,48,38,804, while the number of active cases of the infection has gone up to 91,361, according to the data. The death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 4,81,080 with 220 more fatalities, the data stated.

Here are latest updates on COVID-19 blog:

Chinese cities on COVID alert as New Year holiday looms

China is on high alert against COVID19 as the New Year holiday looms, with the city of Xian under lockdown while several New Year's Eve events in other cities have been cancelled and some provinces urged restraint in travel during the festive season.

7-Day average for vaccinations at 56.71 lakh

7-Day average for vaccinations at 56.71 lakh with more than 66 lakh doses in last 24 hours

India adds 16,764 cases in the last 24 hours

India adds 16,764 cases in the last 24 hours, highest single-day rise in over 2 months; positivity rate rises for the third day, to 1.34% vs previous 1.10%; recoveries rise by 7,585 in last 24 hours

Travis Head to miss Sydney Test after testing positive for COVID-19

Travis Head, Australia's leading runscorer in the ongoing Ashes, has been ruled out of the fourth Test here from January 5 after testing positive for COVID19. Head is asymptomatic and will remain in Melbourne with his partner for seven days as per the Victorian government's health requirements.

S.Korea to extend curbs amid Omicron surge, serious COVID-19 cases

South Korea said on Friday it will extend stricter social distancing rules for two weeks amid a persistent surge in serious coronavirus infections and concerns over the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Thane's COVID-19 case count grows by 714

Thane district in Maharashtra has reported 714 new coronavirus positive cases, which raised its infection count to 5,73,887, an official said on Friday. These cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

South Africa lifts curfew as it says COVID-19 fourth wave peaks

South Africa has lifted a midnight to 4 a.m. curfew on people's movement with immediate effect, believing the country has passed the peak of its fourth COVID19 wave driven by the Omicron variant, a government statement said on Thursday.