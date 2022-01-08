Omicron fear: Maha government imposes night curfew; gyms & salons to be shut; curbs on gatherings

In its order, the state government has banned the movement of people in groups of five or more is prohibited from 5 am to 11 pm, while a complete curfew will come into effect from 11 pm to 5 am. Movement only for essential purposes will be allowed, among other orders.

In view of the alarming rise in daily COVID-19 cases and the threat of the Omnicron variant, the Maharashtra government has imposed fresh restrictions across the state, effective from midnight on January 10.

According to the order issued by the state government, movement of people in groups of five or more is prohibited from 5 am to 11 pm, while a complete curfew will come into effect from 11 pm to 5 am. Movement only for essential purposes will be allowed. The order defines purposes for essential travel as "medical emergencies, essential services, travel to or from airports, railway stations and bus stations with a valid ticket".

All schools, colleges, educational institutes and coaching centres will remain closed till February 15, 2022, except for administrative activities and those required to be taken by various boards for Class 10 and 12 students, as per the release.

National-level and state-level competitive examinations will proceed as scheduled; the attendees must carry a valid hall ticket, the order stated.

The order caps attendance at weddings at 50, funerals and last rites at 20, and all other social, religious, cultural, and political gatherings at 50.

Gyms, swimming pools, wellness centres and beauty salons will be shut, while barbershops can function at 50% capacity and only for fully vaccinated people.

All local sporting competitions have been deferred, while scheduled international events will be conducted inside a bubble, according to the order.

Restrictions for restaurants, eateries, auditoria and cinema halls remain unchanged. A full vaccination certificate or a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours is mandatory for all travellers--air, train or by road.

All entertainment centres such as zoological parks, tourist spots and monuments have been ordered shut, while shopping malls, complexes and marketplaces have been told to allow not more than 50% capacity, with a realtime count of visitors in the facility displayed prominently. The establishments will be shut from 10pm to 8am, as per the new guidelines.

As per the order, no visitors without written permission will be allowed at government offices. All heads of department have been told to opt for video conferencing and rationalise in-office personnel.

Private offices have been encouraged to allow work-from-home and allow not more than 50% of staff on the premises. The managements have been advised to stagger shift timings. Only fully vaccinated employees must be allowed, the order said. Thermal scanners and sanitisers are mandatory.