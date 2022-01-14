Omicron, Delta, common cold or flu? Comparing the symptoms

Currently, India is in the middle of the third wave of COVID-19. To add to the two dominant COVID-19 variants, Omicron and Delta, the cold wave across large swathes of the country has led to an increase in cases of flu and common cold. This is leading to a lot of confusion as there are plenty of typical common symptoms across the infections.

Studies and preliminary evidence have suggested that the most common symptoms in those infected with the Omicron variant are not very different from a case of cold, and while Delta has some unique symptoms associated with it, they can also be confused with flu symptoms.

To clear up the air somewhat, here are the common symptoms associated with each disease as determined by health experts, and scientific evidence.

COVID-19: Delta

Common Symptoms: Dry cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, fever, runny nose, chills, headache, anosmia (loss of smell), fatigue.

Incubation period: 4-5 days

COVID-19: Omicron

Common Symptoms: Sore throat, runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing.

Incubation period: 2-3 days

Influenza

Common Symptoms: Dry cough, headache, fatigue, fever, chills.

Incubation period: Two days

Common cold

Common Symptoms: Mild cough, fatigue, mild fever, runny nose, sneezing, sore throat,

Incubation period: 1-3 days

As Coronavirus symptoms begin to appear more benign, individuals should get tested for COVID-19 when they show any of these symptoms. This is especially true if they have come in contact with others who have been infected or visited crowded spaces.

One must also bear in mind that all of the common symptoms may not necessarily show up in the case of every infection, and other rarer symptoms may also manifest themselves.