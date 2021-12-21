Omicron dampens holiday cheer as countries restrict travel, impose fresh curbs

As cases of Omicron, the new COVID-19 variant, have begun to soar across the world, tighter restrictions have already been implemented or are being considered. A number of curbs are already in place in some European countries. The restrictions have dampened the festive spirit and cast a shadow on the holiday season and fears of another cancelled Christmas loom large.

Several countries are sealing their borders and restricting the entry of foreign visitors.

Countries like Singapore have sealed their borders to travellers from South Africa, where Omicron was first detected. Japan and Israel have banned entry of all foreigners. In Israel, there has also been an 8 pm curfew for restaurants, bars, and other leisure activities until January 30, 2022.

The Philippines also postponed one of its programmes involving vaccinated foreigners, and Australia and India also said they would review their plans to ease down border restrictions.

The Netherlands also entered into full lockdown from December 19 until mid-January, leaving only essential shops and supermarkets open. Schools will be closed and people will not be able to have more than two visitors above the age of 13 per day, although it will be raised to four people between December 24 and December 26, because of Christmas.

Meanwhile, in Germany, only citizens, residents and transit passengers are allowed to enter the country from the United Kingdom from December 20.

These visitors will need to quarantine themselves for 14 days irrespective of their vaccination status. The country has also imposed travel restrictions for those coming from France, Norway and Denmark.

Austria now allows entry only to vaccinated people from December 20, whereas France has already banned travel from the United Kingdom.

UK’s Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has told the Sky News that he could not make “hard and fast guarantees” that stricter measures would not be imposed.

The World Health Organization said on December 18 Omicron cases have been detected in almost 89 countries, and are doubling in every 1.5-3 days.