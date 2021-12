Karnataka CM to chair high-level meeting on Friday to discuss 'Omicron' variant

With two cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus detected in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Thursday said he will discuss the matter in a high-level meeting in Bengaluru on Friday and take the next course of action. "We are holding a meeting tomorrow with all details and will come out with new SoPs (standard operating procedure). We are also trying to get expert views and guidelines of the Centre," he told reporters here. Bommai said though there is confirmation about the two cases of Omicron variant in Karnataka, the NCBS lab report has not come officially to the state government. "We do not have much details, except for samples and the age of the two persons who tested positive for the new variant. However, we are very alarmed and cautious," he maintained. The chief minister said he has already discussed the matter with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who has assured to share complete details of these new cases with the state government.