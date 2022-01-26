Community transmission of COVID in India: What next?

The Omicron wave continues to expand globally and the high number of cases has caused a tremor in the health structure. While deaths have been much lower during the new wave, as compared to previous waves, the spread of infection has been fast and more intense.

Although most Omicron cases so far have been asymptomatic or mild, hospitalisations and ICU cases have also been increasing in the current wave. The majority of severe cases and deaths have been in unvaccinated subjects, with high protection associated with vaccination or previous infection

In India, the Omicron has officially reached the third stage of community transmission. "Omicron is now in community transmission in India and has become dominant in multiple metros, where new cases have been rising exponentially. BA.2 lineage is a substantial fraction in India and S-gene dropout-based screening is thus likely to give high false negatives. Tests suitable for PCR-based screening applicable to all Omicron lineages have been approved for use," Insacog (Indian SARS-COV2 Genomics Sequencing Consortium), jointly initiated by the Union Health Ministry and the Department of Biotechnology along with CSIR and ICMR has noted in its weekly bulletin on January 10.

Community transmission, in this case, seemed inescapable.

Gautam Menon, Professor, Ashoka University says: Of course, Omicron is in community transmission. It would have been surprising if it were not. Community transmission is where the connection of new cases to an initial imported case or other cases that are being tracked becomes impossible to establish.

In the event of community transmission over large areas of the country, surveillance may need to evolve from the daily reporting of individual cases towards the less frequent (e.g., weekly) reporting of aggregated data for the purpose of monitoring disease trends. WHO recommends a surveillance approach based on, or similar to the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS) that facilitates less resource-intensive monitoring. Routine surveillance will complement special studies on risk factors, severity, clinical treatments, transmission dynamics in health workers or close settings and other studies on COVID-19.

What is Community Transmission?

Generally, when a person is diagnosed with Covid-19 , his/her infection is linked to either some travel or coming in contact with an infected person. If the source of transmission for many people cannot be traced to anything concrete, it is referred to as community transmission.

Community transmission or the third stage takes place when the source of an individual's infection cannot be traced or isolated. In this stage, the individuals within a cluster or a spread of area begin to contract the infection at a very high speed. This makes it even more challenging to track down those who could have had the disease.

To break the regular chains of transmission, experts maintain that it is important to understand how and in which settings infected people transmit the virus. It is clear from available evidence and experience, that limiting close contact between infected people and others is central to breaking chains of transmission of the virus.

In the initial stage, contact testing and aggressive testing can play a pivotal role in arresting the transmission. But when this reaches a community level, other factors like genomic screening become more important.

To prevent transmission, WHO recommends a comprehensive set of measures which includes identifying the suspect cases as quickly as possible, testing, and isolating all cases (infected people) in the appropriate facilities; identifying and quarantining all close contacts of infected people and testing those who develop symptoms so that they can be isolated if they are infected and require care.

Declining graph?

India on Tuesday reported 2,55,874 new cases, 614 deaths and 2,67,753 recoveries in the last 24 hours. India's COVID case count continues to be the second-highest in the world after the US, where nearly 7.3 crore cases have been logged to date.

Covid-19 cases in the third wave of the pandemic have started to fall in seven states and union territories, while several others were witnessing a slowdown in the surge, weekly numbers reveal. For the last few days, metros including Mumbai and Delhi have been reporting a sharp decline in new Covid-19 cases.

Experts maintain that the decline and the wane in the numbers do not signal that pandemic is coming to an end. There are strong indications of new variants, albeit of less intensity coming to the fore.

Even the declining numbers could be incorrect as many infected people are not getting tested and simply quarantined at home. Till then, all the Covid protocols and precautions should be strictly followed.

— The author, Dr Vanita Srivastava, is an independent science and health writer. Views expressed are personal

