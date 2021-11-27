South Africa returnees to quarantine on arrival in Mumbai amid Omicron COVID variant concerns: Mayor

All travellers from South Africa arriving in Mumbai need to quarantine and their samples will be sent for genome sequencing, the city’s mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Saturday amid concerns of new COVID-19 variant Omicron.

“Every person returning from South Africa will be quarantined on arrival in Mumbai and their samples will be sent for genome sequencing,” Pednekar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also called a meeting of senior officials at 5:30 pm for further discussion on the COVID variant, ANI reported.

The move comes as the new B.1.1.529 variant was first detected in South Africa. The World Health Organization ( WHO) has named the new strain 'Omicron' and classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too is holding a meeting with top officials to review the COVID-19 situation and status of the vaccination drive in India. The meeting is being attended by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, P K Mishra, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and NITI Aayog member (health) Dr V K Paul among others.

Earlier on Friday, WHO had cautioned countries against hastily imposing travel restrictions linked to the new COVID-19 variant, saying they should take a "risk-based and scientific approach".

In India, according to norms set by the Union Health Ministry passengers coming from 'at-risk' countries need to submit their samples at the airport for RT-PCR testing. The countries in Europe, including the United Kingdom, and South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel have been put in the "at-risk" category.

Meanwhile, all states and union territories have been told to conduct rigorous screening and testing of all international travellers coming from or transiting through South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana.