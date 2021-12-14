India needs to set policy for boosters as Omicron cases likely to rise significantly, says Dr Shahid Jameel

Omicron COVID-19 variant: Top virologist Dr Shahid Jameel said India may be vulnerable to symptomatic infections and if the number becomes large, serious infections could spike.

India needs to set a policy for booster shots against the COVID-19 disease as eventually boosters will be needed, Dr Shahid Jameel, a top virologist told CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday. He added that the Covishield vaccine may be needed to be supplemented with another vaccine for a booster.

People who have received the Covishield vaccine can be given a booster of Covaxin and vice versa, the former head of the advisory group to the Indian SARS-COV-2 Genomics Consortia (INASACOG) said. Moreover, a DNA vaccine has been approved and can be used as a booster, he said.

“We should also make clear policies to know what is expected in the near future,” Dr Jameel said, adding that global data suggests boosters may be required at some point in time.

The virologist said the Omicron variant of coronavirus is causing 5x more breakthrough infections compared to Delta. A vaccine breakthrough infection happens when a fully vaccinated person gets infected with COVID-19 and such people may spread the virus to others.

The household transmission of Omicron is two to three times of the Delta variant and the number of cases of the new strain could rise significantly in the coming days, Dr Jameel said. He is of the view that India may be vulnerable to symptomatic infections and if the number becomes large, serious infections could spike. “We should do surveys, cluster testing, and sequencing,” he said in an interview.

The expert, however, also pointed to data from the UK And South Africa that shows the disease due to the new variant is milder compared to other variants.

Earlier in the day, virologist and microbiologist Dr Gagandeep Kang also suggested that India is likely to witness a large number of Omicron cases and that it will become increasingly difficult to stop the spread of the new strain after a certain point. She also said a booster shot may provide 70-75 percent protection against symptomatic infection.

Meanwhile, two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine appear to have given 70 percent protection against hospitalisation in South Africa in recent weeks, according to a major real-world study that suggests weaker efficacy against the new Omicron variant. The study released on Tuesday by South Africa's largest private health insurance administrator, Discovery Health, was based on more than 211,000 positive COVID-19 test results.