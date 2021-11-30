Omicron brings COVID-19 vaccine inequity to spotlight; here's what experts say

As more and more cases of new COVID-19 variant Omicron emerge in different parts of the world, scientists blame the richest nations for hoarding the vaccines and denying doses to the developing countries.

"Despite the repeated warnings of health leaders, our failure to put vaccines into the arms of people in the developing world is now coming back to haunt us," Gordon Brown, former British Prime Minister, told The Guardian.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday named the COVID-19 B.1.1.529 strain Omicron as a "variant of concern". The new strain, which was first identified in South Africa, has also been detected in countries such as the UK, Germany, Australia, Belgium, Italy and Botswana.

The WHO has criticised rich countries for vaccine "inequity" and failing to provide doses to low-income countries, calling it a "self-defeating" and "immoral" practice.

The WHO's vaccine sharing programme, COVAX, had initially targeted distributing 2 billion doses by the end of this year and reduced the target to 1.425 billion in September. However, till now, only about 537 million doses have been shipped.

While the vaccination rate in the US is 60 percent, it is only 6 percent for Africa's 1.2 billion people.

"Our achievements in our own country are at high risk because of the failures outside of our country, because of vaccine nationalism, not just in the US and Europe, but also India and China," J. Stephen Morrison of the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, told Washington Post.

Agreeing that all variants of COVID-19 can cause severe disease or death, the WHO said prevention is the key. “WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the Omicron variant reflects the threat of prolonged vaccine injustice. The longer we take to deliver #VaccinEquity, the more we allow the COVID-19 virus to circulate, mutate and become potentially more dangerous,” he said.

Some scientists say that the virus may have been brought to South Africa from another country, but it is likely to mutate in nations with a low vaccination rate and high transmission.

"It might well be a consequence of an outbreak, probably in some parts of sub-Saharan Africa, where there's not a huge amount of genomic surveillance going on and vaccination rate is low," Michael Head, a senior research fellow at the University of Southampton, told CNN.

Even as lack of access to doses remains a huge problem, the lower vaccination rate in several countries including South Africa, where the Omicron variant was first detected, is also caused by vaccine hesitancy.

"One contribution to this is the richer countries hoarding doses above and beyond of what we actually need and not following through on commitments to donate vaccines to COVAX or directly to countries themselves," Jeremy Farrar, director of health research charity Wellcome Trust, told CNN.