In order to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus variant Omicron, the Mumbai civic body on Friday introduced a strict home quarantine monitoring mechanism for international passengers arriving in the city from risk countries.

The Maharashtra government has ordered seven days home quarantine for international passengers from "at risk" countries. In order to rigorously implement these guidelines for surveillance of all international travellers, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has issued an SOP for concerned officers to prevent the Omicron COVID strain from spreading.

Accordingly, every day at 9 am, the CEO of Mumbai international airport need to share a single line list of international passengers arriving in Mumbai in the preceding 24 hours from ‘high-risk countries’ and ‘at risk countries’ and those who have visited these countries in last 15 days to Mahesh Narvekar, Director of Disaster Management Unit.

It needs to be ensured that no name missing from the said list and names of only those passengers who have mentioned MCGM geographical area in their address be included.

Narvekar needs to design a software to facilitate the segregation of the passengers as per their addresses into 24 wards of MCGM. The disaster management unit shall ensure distribution of the segregated list of these passengers to all 24 Ward War Rooms (WR) and medical offers of health (MOS) EPID Cell shall de overall monitoring of surveillance, including contact tracing and other activities and report to the concerned authorities.

WWR shall receive the list of such passengers and call to inform them that they need to remain under 7-day home quarantine. They shall provide the passengers with proper information on COVID-19 protocols and counsel them on their concerns.

WWR shall ensure that all these passengers are strictly following home quarantine protocols by calling them up five times a day and throughout their period of home quarantine to monitor their health status.

Moreover, the WWR needs to notify and issue a letter of information to the office bearers of the housing societies of all such international passengers who are under home quarantine . They must ensure that such passengers shall stay under home quarantine and no visitors be allowed at such households.

Medical teams must also be sent regularly with ambulances to check whether the said passengers are complying with the protocols. On day 7 of home quarantine, WWR must ensure that the passengers undergo RT-PCR on their own accord or send a concerned team to their residence for the same if required.

In case of any symptoms, WWR would advise treatment and hospitalisation as required. Such passengers to be counselled telephonically by WWR doctors.

If any passenger is found violating home quarantine protocol shall be liable for legal action and would be shifted to mandatory institutional quarantine.

WWR shall immediately intimate the concerned MOH in case of breach of any COVID protocol by the passenger. WWR to address the concerns of citizens calling the WWR and especially passengers from non-risk countries undergoing self-monitoring at home.

Each ear room must have 10 functional ambulances ready and teams ready with staff names and their contacts.

Each health post team under MOH shall physically visit these passengers under home quarantine as per the list received and inform them that they are in 7 day home quarantine. On day 7 of home quarantine, each team shall ensure that the passengers undergo RT-PCR testing. In case of appearance of any symptoms, on intimation from WWR the health post team under MOH shall visit and shift said passengers for hospitalization.