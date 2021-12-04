Omicron alert: India’s 3rd confirmed case of new COVID variant found in Gujarat

The third case of Omicron variant of coronavirus has been detected in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, the state health department said on Saturday. According to reports, Gujarat's Commissioner of Health Jai Prakash Shivhare has confirmed that the 72-year-old man was found infected with the new COVID-19 variant in Jamnagar following his return from Zimbabwe.

The elderly man’s sample was sent for genome sequencing after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, PTI reported.

Prior to this, two people had tested positive for the Omicron variant in Karnataka. The first person was a South African national while the second one, an Indian physician, had no recent travel history.

The new variant, which has been declared a ‘variant of concern’ by the World Health Organization (WHO), was first detected initially detected in South Africa. The Omicron strain may spread more quickly than other forms of the virus, the WHO has said.

Amid growing concerns over the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, a parliamentary committee has recommended that the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines must be evaluated and the government conduct more research to examine the need for booster doses to contain the new strain. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health, which presented its report on Friday, also said that concerns with regard to the new strain developing immunoescape mechanism should be critically addressed.

Meanwhile, 12 suspected patients of Omicron, who flew in the national capital from ‘at-risk countries’, have been admitted to the Delhi government's LNJP hospital, PTI reported citing a senior hospital official. Of these, eight are confirmed coronavirus patients while four have symptoms like sore throat, fever and history of contact with patients. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing and the results will take four or five days, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)