Omicron alert: As COVID-19 cases spike, Centre writes to states & UTs for immediate action

India recently recorded over 13,154 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Amid this surge in infections across various states in the country, the Centre has sent out letters to states urging immediate action.

The states and Union Territories (UTs) have been asked to impose district-level need-based restrictions. The Centre had also asked state chief secretaries to take immediate measures according to the guidelines stipulated in the Health Ministry advisory dated December 21 to stop the spread of infections.

The Centre had also urged states to impose night curfew as well as impose restrictions on the number of people attending functions like marriages and funerals, and reduce the number of people in offices, industries and public transport.

Earlier this month, the Health Ministry had sent letters to several states, including Karnataka, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, Mizoram, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, over the rapid increase of COVID-19 infections just days after the Omicron variant was discovered.

"Necessary steps to control the spread of infection and reduce fatalities need to be taken as per the ongoing strategy of Test-Track-Treat Vaccinate-Covid Appropriate Behaviour to keep the situation under control," Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter addressed to Mizoram Health Secretary.

In November-end, the Centre had sent another letter to 13 states regarding falling COVID-19 testing rates. The letter to Nagaland, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Kerala, Goa, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Ladakh stated, “In the absence of sustained levels of sufficient testing, it is very difficult to determine the true level of infection spread in a geography.”