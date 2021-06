Odisha government on Thursday said that the annual Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra will be held this year amid COVID-19 restrictions. Devotees will not be allowed to participate in the yatra and it will be conducted only with temple staff, said an official.

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep K Jena said the Supreme Court guidelines, that were issued last year, to conduct the Rath Yatra will be followed. Jena said that only COVID-19 negative and fully vaccinated servitors will be allowed to take part in the rituals.

"Puri Rath Yatra will be held this year following COVID restrictions, without the participation of devotees, only with servitors. Supreme Court guidelines, issued last year, to conduct the Rath Yatra will be followed," said Jena.

Last year, the Supreme Court had allowed the yatra and had said that each Rath or chariot would be pulled by no more than 500 people and all of them have to be tested for coronavirus. It had also directed that those engaged in pulling chariot shall maintain social distancing before, during, and after the Rath Yatra.

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 8,37,226 on Thursday as 6,097 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said. Forty-four fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll in the state to 3,167, he said.

At least 8,032 people were cured of the disease on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,64,673. Odisha now has 69,333 active cases, he said.

