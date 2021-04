Odisha's COVID-19 vaccination drive will come to a halt within two days if the state is not provided with immediate supplies, said the state's health minister Nana Kishore Das on Thursday. The state has already shut 700 vaccination centres, the minister added. With spiralling COVID-19 cases as India faces the second wave of the pandemic, many states have reported a shortage of the coronavirus vaccine, including Maharashtra, the state with the highest virus cases in the country.

"It is very important to get vaccine doses from the Centre. If we don't get a vaccine within these two days, then we will have to stop it (vaccination). Our 700 vaccination centres, out of 1400, have already closed. We hope we get the vaccines soon," Das said, ANI reported.

The minister said that the state has the stock for only two days. "Right now we have 5.34 lakhs doses. We administer 2.5 lakh vaccines daily. So, our stock will last for 2 more days. We've written to the Centre to send us a minimum of 25 lakh vaccines for 10 days so that we can vaccinate properly. Vaccination is going on well here," Das said.

The COVID-19 tally in the state rose to 3,44,647 on Wednesday as it reported 791 new cases, the highest spike this year. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 1,923 as one more person succumbed to the disease in Puri district, an official said.

Of the new COVID-19 cases detected on Wednesday, 459 were reported from quarantine centres and 332 detected during contact tracing. Sundargarh district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 147, followed by Khurda (118), Bargarh (48), Cuttack (46) and Sambalpur (45).