Odisha reported 101 COVID-19 positive cases, highest single-day spike so far, taking the coronavirus count in the state to 538 on Wednesday.

While Ganjam district reported 52 positive cases, Balasore registered 33, Jajpur and Sundargarh reported each 7 and Keonjhar 2, informed the Information and Public Relations Department.

Most of the cases are reported from quarantine centres and containment zones. While 90 cases are from quarantine centres, eight from containment zones, and three from others, said the department.

With this, the number of active cases in the state rose to 419 while 116 patients have recovered so far. Three deaths have been reported due to the infection.