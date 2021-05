The government of Odisha extended its lockdown till June 1 effective from May 19. A lockdown was already in force from May 5, but with the steady increase in COVID-19 cases in the state it was decided to extend it after consultation with health experts.

There has been a dip in the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) from a high of 20 percent to 18.2 percent, and the government is confident it will further drop after this extension.

The window for buying essential commodities has been curtailed. Earlier, shops selling essential commodities were allowed to remain open from 6 am to 12 pm; now the new timing is 7-11 am.

Odisha recorded 10,321 new infections and 22 deaths on May 18, taking the total tally of cases to 633,302 and the death toll to 2,357, according to news agency PTI.

The number of people who can attend a marriage has been reduced from 50 to 25, including the bride and groom.

All health services, including AYUSH, to remain functional.

All agricultural activities and the operation of industries in rural and urban areas are allowed.

All construction activities and associated movement of vehicle/labourers in both urban and rural areas permitted.

Inter and intra state public transport are not allowed except for emergency and permitted activities.

Educational institutions, trade and fairs, cinema halls, open-air theatres, parks, gyms, barber shops and any business activity will remain closed during the extended lockdown.

All religious, social, political gatherings are banned.

Focus on Rural Areas

The state government is going to start a door to door surveillance campaign from May 24 to check the spread of COVID-19 infections in rural areas. The ASHA and Anganwadi workers will visit rural areas over the next three months to check for the virus infections and any other serious illness among the households. The sarpanches and local civic body representatives will oversee the door to door survey.