Odisha asks Centre for 25 lakh doses of Covisheild for vaccine festival

The Odisha government on Friday sought 25 lakh doses of vaccine from the Centre to make the vaccination festival against COVID-19 a grand success in the state. In a letter to the additional secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Odisha's Additional Chief Secretary P K Mohapatra said: "You are requested to allocate at least 25 lakh doses of Covisheild to Odisha immediately, to make the 'Teeka Ustav' (vaccine festival) more successful in our state and also improve vaccination coverage in the entire state in the coming days." Mohapatra in the letter said: "Covid vaccination in Odisha should be stepped up and we are prepared to undertake 3 lakh vaccinations daily".