Octogenarian Covid patient who received monoclonal antibody therapy, back home: Medanta Hospital Updated : May 27, 2021 08:14:09 IST Mohabbat Singh is the first patient to receive monoclonal antibody therapy at Medanta, Gurgaon. An official of the hospital claimed it was Delhi-NCR’s first case of monoclonal antibody therapy for a Covid patient. Published : May 27, 2021 08:14 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply