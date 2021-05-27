  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Thursday's top brokerage calls: BPCL, Cummins and more
Asian shares up, dollar wallows as Fed soothes inflation fears
Rupee surges 13 paise to 72.83 against US dollar in early trade
Home Healthcare

Octogenarian Covid patient who received monoclonal antibody therapy, back home: Medanta Hospital

Updated : May 27, 2021 08:14:09 IST

Mohabbat Singh is the first patient to receive monoclonal antibody therapy at Medanta, Gurgaon.
An official of the hospital claimed it was Delhi-NCR’s first case of monoclonal antibody therapy for a Covid patient.
Octogenarian Covid patient who received monoclonal antibody therapy, back home: Medanta Hospital
Published : May 27, 2021 08:14 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

GOP senators ready $1 trillion infrastructure counteroffer to Biden

GOP senators ready $1 trillion infrastructure counteroffer to Biden

TTK Prestige’s FY22Q1 not bad, will grow 50% more than last year, says chairman Jagannathan

TTK Prestige’s FY22Q1 not bad, will grow 50% more than last year, says chairman Jagannathan

About 577 Covid orphans reported so far by states since April 1: Smriti Irani

About 577 Covid orphans reported so far by states since April 1: Smriti Irani

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement