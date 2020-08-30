Healthcare Number of COVID-19 tests conducted goes past 4.14 crore in India Updated : August 30, 2020 03:56 PM IST As many as 1,583 laboratories -- 1,003 in the government sector and 580 private ones -- are providing comprehensive COVID-19 testing facilities to people. The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the country currently stands at 4,14,61,636. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply