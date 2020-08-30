  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Number of COVID-19 tests conducted goes past 4.14 crore in India

Updated : August 30, 2020 03:56 PM IST

As many as 1,583 laboratories -- 1,003 in the government sector and 580 private ones -- are providing comprehensive COVID-19 testing facilities to people.
The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the country currently stands at 4,14,61,636.
Number of COVID-19 tests conducted goes past 4.14 crore in India

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Suzlon Energy loss widens to nearly Rs 399 crore in June quarter

Suzlon Energy loss widens to nearly Rs 399 crore in June quarter

Drug firm Wockhardt Q1 net profit at Rs 760 crore

Drug firm Wockhardt Q1 net profit at Rs 760 crore

Going green: Amazon orders 1,800 EVs from Mercedes-Benz to address climate change

Going green: Amazon orders 1,800 EVs from Mercedes-Benz to address climate change

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement