India has imposed extreme coronavirus lockdown measures including halting domestic flights and trains services across states as the novel Covid-19 cases surged to 492. The figure includes 41 foreign nationals and seven deaths.

Gujarat, Bihar and Maharashtra reported a death each on Sunday. Four fatalities were reported earlier from Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra and Punjab, the health ministry said.

The total number of positive novel coronavirus cases includes 95 in Kerala and 87 in Maharashtra, data issued by the ministry showed.

Till Monday morning, Delhi had reported 31 positive cases, including a foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh recorded 33, also including a foreigner, it added. Rajasthan reported 33 cases, of which two are foreigners. Telangana reported 32 cases, including 10 foreigners. Karnataka has 37 coronavirus patients, the ministry data revealed.

Cases have been reported from across the country, including from Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, will remain open. On Monday night, the Indian government said 30 states and union territories, or 548 districts, were under “complete lockdown.”