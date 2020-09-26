  • SENSEX
NPPA caps prices of liquid medical oxygen to curb hoarding and shortages

Updated : September 26, 2020 07:25 PM IST

National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority (NPPA) has invoked Para 19 of DPCO, 13 in the public interest, to cap prices of liquid medical oxygen and ensure affordable supply.
The ex-factory price of LMO at the manufacturer's end has been capped at Rs 15.22/CUM.
Oxygen inhalation (Medicinal Gas) is part of the National List of Essential Medicines and has an existing ceiling price fixed by NPPA at Rs 17.49/CUM.
