Healthcare NPPA caps prices of liquid medical oxygen to curb hoarding and shortages Updated : September 26, 2020 07:25 PM IST National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority (NPPA) has invoked Para 19 of DPCO, 13 in the public interest, to cap prices of liquid medical oxygen and ensure affordable supply. The ex-factory price of LMO at the manufacturer's end has been capped at Rs 15.22/CUM. Oxygen inhalation (Medicinal Gas) is part of the National List of Essential Medicines and has an existing ceiling price fixed by NPPA at Rs 17.49/CUM. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.