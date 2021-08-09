Now, you can get your COVID-19 vaccination certificate on WhatsApp in seconds

Individuals who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 can now get their inoculation certificate on WhatsApp in a few seconds. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya made the announcement on Twitter while listing the steps to get the certificate.

“Revolutionising common man's life using technology! Now get a COVID-19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps. Save contact number: +91 9013151515. Type & send 'covid certificate' on WhatsApp. Enter OTP. Get your certificate in seconds,” Mandaviya's office tweeted.

Till now, people have to download their vaccination certificates by logging into the CoWin portal.

Cumulatively, 50,68,10,492 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country through 58,51,292 sessions, according to a provisional report till 7 am on Sunday, with 55,91,657 doses being given in a day.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated. From February 2, the vaccination drive was opened for frontline workers. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years and aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

From April 1, the vaccination drive was rolled out for people aged 45 and above. The government further expanded the vaccination drive to cover everyone above the age of 18 from May 1.

