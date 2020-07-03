Healthcare Now, private practitioners can also prescribe a COVID-19 test Updated : July 03, 2020 08:58 AM IST The centre has also asked states and union territories to take all possible steps to ensure full capacity utilization of all COVID-19 testing laboratories. As of July 2, the total number of recovered cases stood at 3,59,859, taking the recovery rate to 59.52 percent. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply