Now, private practitioners can also prescribe a COVID-19 test

The government has now allowed registered private practitioners to prescribe a COVID-19 test in an attempt to boost the 'Test-Track-Treat' approach.

The Centre has advised States and Union Territories to take immediate steps to facilitate testing at the earliest by enabling all qualified medical practitioners, including private practitioners, to prescribe COVID test to any individual fulfilling the criteria for testing as per ICMR guidelines.

As of July 2, more than 90.56 lakh tests have been conducted. There are now 1,065 testing labs in the country comprising 768 in the public sector and 297 private labs. The total number of tests on July 1 stood at 2,29,588.

"The total number of people being tested for COVID-19 tests in the country will soon touch one crore," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The centre has also asked states and union territories to take all possible steps to ensure full capacity utilization of all COVID-19 testing laboratories.

In addition, the Indian Council of Medical Research has said that guidelines and State authorities must not restrict an individual from getting tested, as early testing will help in containing the virus and saving lives.

In order to ramp up testing, states have been asked to use Rapid Antigen Point-of-Care tests in addition to RT-PCR, which is the gold standard for diagnosis of COVID-19, the ministry said.

As of July 2, the total number of recovered cases stood at 3,59,859, taking the recovery rate to 59.52 percent.

Presently, there are 2,26,947 active cases and all are under medical supervision.

The top five states in terms of absolute numbers of COVID-19 recovered cases are Maharashtra (93,154), Delhi (59,992), Tamil Nadu (52,926 ), Gujarat (24,030) and Uttar Pradesh (16,629).